Kate seen smiling and laughing at first public appearance since Andrew's arrest
The Princess of Wales attended the Six Nations rugby union match between England and Ireland.
The Princess of Wales has been seen for the first time since Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest.
Princess Kate stepped out for a solo outing at the England vs Ireland Six Nations rugby match on Saturday, February 21, in her official role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union.
She looked in good spirits, chatting and laughing with those around her in the stands, including RFU President Deborah Griffin and injured England player Fin Baxter.
The outing is the first time Kate has been seen since Andrew was arrested and King Charles vowed that the family would continue to serve the public.
While Kate attended the rugby match, detectives continued to search Andrew’s former home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor, Berkshire.
On Thursday morning, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegations were made against him following the release of files related to paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.
The former duke spent 11 hours in police custody on his 66th birthday before being released under investigation following allegations he shared sensitive information with Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.
He has denied any wrongdoing over his links to the convicted sex offender, but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.
After his younger brother’s arrest, the King said in a statement that “the law must take its course” and the police have “our full and wholehearted support and co-operation”.
The King also upheld “duty and service” when he attended the first show of London Fashion Week, hours after Andrew's arrest.
In response to the arrest, Charles said: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.
“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.
“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.
“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.
“As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."
It is understood that neither the King nor Buckingham Palace was informed in advance of the arrest.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to support the King’s statement.