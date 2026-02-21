The Princess of Wales attended the Six Nations rugby union match between England and Ireland.

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, attends the Six Nations rugby union match between England and Ireland. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Princess of Wales has been seen for the first time since Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest.

Princess Kate stepped out for a solo outing at the England vs Ireland Six Nations rugby match on Saturday, February 21, in her official role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union. She looked in good spirits, chatting and laughing with those around her in the stands, including RFU President Deborah Griffin and injured England player Fin Baxter. The outing is the first time Kate has been seen since Andrew was arrested and King Charles vowed that the family would continue to serve the public. While Kate attended the rugby match, detectives continued to search Andrew's former home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor, Berkshire.

The Princess of Wales with RFU President Deborah Griffin. Picture: Alamy

The Princess of Wales with injured England player Fin Baxter in the stands. Picture: Alamy

On Thursday morning, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegations were made against him following the release of files related to paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. The former duke spent 11 hours in police custody on his 66th birthday before being released under investigation following allegations he shared sensitive information with Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy. He has denied any wrongdoing over his links to the convicted sex offender, but has not directly responded to the latest allegations. After his younger brother’s arrest, the King said in a statement that “the law must take its course” and the police have “our full and wholehearted support and co-operation”. The King also upheld “duty and service” when he attended the first show of London Fashion Week, hours after Andrew's arrest.

Britain's King Charles III talks with Designer Stella McCartney at the London fashion week. Picture: Alamy