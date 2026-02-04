The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced that they have welcomed a new Cocker Spaniel puppy to the family.

It was during this encounter that Kate confirmed she, along with her husband, Prince William, and their children, had recently welcomed a dog of the same breed into their family.

On Tuesday, during a visit to a manufacturer in Cardigan, Wales, the royal was seen greeting an English Cocker Spaniel called Barney during the visit to the family-owned Hiut Denim.

She told staff at the Cardigan manufacturers: "We have the same breed of dog."

After being asked how old their dog was, Kate replied: "So we've got a little puppy, he's only eight months, and Orla's five".

The latest addition is rumoured to be one of Orla's, who gave birth to quadruplets in May.

Cocker Spaniel Orla joined the Wales family in 2020 as a gift from Kate's brother James Middleton, who is well known for breeding dogs.

A source at the time told The Mail on Sunday that the whole family were "besotted" with their new pup.

Since adopting the Cocker Spaniel, Orla has been a devoted friend to the couple's children and was even included in their daughter's birthday portraits in 2022 and 2023.

Orla also appeared on the Royal Family's social media channels for National Pet Day last year.