Last year, Prince William marked Kate’s 43rd birthday by making a public declaration of his love for his wife.

Kate Princess of Wales smiles as holds a bouquet of flowers gives to her by well-wishers after she attended the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Princess Kate will celebrate her 44th birthday today after making a surprise appearance to throw her support behind struggling NHS workers.

The Princess of Wales, joint Patron of NHS Charities Together, attend a roundtable on philanthropy. Picture: Alamy

In a rare move, William issued a heartfelt written message on social media after a turbulent 2024, which saw Kate diagnosed with cancer, praising her as “most incredible wife and mother”, and saying “the strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable”. He said he and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were proud of her, adding “we love you”. The future king will likely issue a similar message from him and his children later today. During her hospital visit on Thursday, Kate spoke with volunteer Maureen Gilmour, 86, who helps patients during their chemotherapy, and was told that “people sit there for hours”. Kate replied, “I know”, before touching William on the arm and adding: “We know.”

Prince and Princess of Wales visit Charing Cross Hospital. Picture: Alamy