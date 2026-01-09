Princess of Wales celebrates her 44th birthday the day after surprising NHS staff
Last year, Prince William marked Kate’s 43rd birthday by making a public declaration of his love for his wife.
Princess Kate will celebrate her 44th birthday today after making a surprise appearance to throw her support behind struggling NHS workers.
Listen to this article
The Princess of Wales visited Charing Cross Hospital on Thursday alongside Prince William as the pair carried out their first royal engagement of 2026.
This week marks one year since the future Queen confirmed she was in remission from cancer after months of treatment.
Last year, the prince marked Kate’s 43rd birthday by making a public declaration of his love for his wife.
Read more: Prince Harry 'unlikely to meet with King Charles' during Duke's UK visit
Read more: Kate makes surprise appearance with William in show of support for NHS staff amid winter flu crisis
In a rare move, William issued a heartfelt written message on social media after a turbulent 2024, which saw Kate diagnosed with cancer, praising her as “most incredible wife and mother”, and saying “the strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable”.
He said he and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were proud of her, adding “we love you”.
The future king will likely issue a similar message from him and his children later today.
During her hospital visit on Thursday, Kate spoke with volunteer Maureen Gilmour, 86, who helps patients during their chemotherapy, and was told that “people sit there for hours”.
Kate replied, “I know”, before touching William on the arm and adding: “We know.”
The princess had last been seen on Christmas Day when she joined William and their three children and the rest of the Firm for their traditional walk to church at Sandringham in Norfolk.
George is set to enter his teens in July when he celebrates his 13th birthday.
The prince is preparing to leave his prep school Lambrook, ready to start senior school in September, with Marlborough College and Eton thought to be among the contenders.
Kate has gradually increased her public engagements over the past year, returning to state banquets including the one hosted for US president Donald Trump at Windsor Castle.
She missed Royal Ascot as she sought the right balance in the wake of her cancer treatment, but attended the VE Day commemorations, Trooping the Colour and the annual Order of the Garter service, made a solo visit to a V&A storage facility in London and travelled to meet the bereaved families of the girls killed in the Southport attack.
She also debuted a new “bronde” look, stepping out with a blonder balayage in September.
Kate has yet to undertake an overseas tour since her cancer diagnosis.
William is expected to travel to the US for the Fifa World Cup in July, around the same time as commemorations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, but it is not yet known whether the princess will join him.