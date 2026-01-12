The Princess of Wales is hosting a special reception for the Red Roses at Windsor Castle this week to celebrate their Rugby World Cup win.

Kate, patron of the Rugby Football Union, will be joined by the England women's rugby team at the historic royal residence on Thursday.

The players and the team's staff will be given a tour of the castle before joining Kate at the gathering to show off their trophy.

The Red Roses beat Canada 33-13 in the World Cup final in September, watched by a record 81,885 people who filled a sold-out Allianz Stadium in Twickenham.

Kate and the Prince of Wales shared their congratulations, hailing the new champions.

