Princess of Wales joins Irish Guards for St Patrick’s Day celebrations
The annual parade ended with a royal salute from the Princess as the guardsmen complete a march-past
Princess Kate, who is colonel of the regiment, met officers and guardsmen at Mons Barracks in Aldershot before taking part in the annual parade.
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The Princess of Wales joined the Irish Guards to mark St Patrick’s Day celebrations at Mons Barracks in Aldershot.
Kate, 44, greeted officers and guardsmen ahead of the annual parade and presented traditional sprigs of shamrock to members of the regiment and their mascot, an Irish wolfhound.
The parade ended with a royal salute from the Princess as the guardsmen completed a march-past.
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The Princess opted for a green look for St Patrick’s Day, rewearing an Alexander McQueen coat for the annual celebration.
During the visit, she also presented long service and good conduct medals to soldiers, and met the “Mini Micks” - junior cadets from Northern Ireland.
The Princess marked her first solo St Patrick’s Day parade as colonel of the Irish Guards last year, when she put money behind the bar for soldiers and enjoyed a half pint of Guinness with troops and their families.
She was made colonel in December 2023, but missed the 2024 parade because of abdominal surgery and her subsequent cancer diagnosis.