Princess Kate, who is colonel of the regiment, met officers and guardsmen at Mons Barracks in Aldershot before taking part in the annual parade.

The Princess of Wales joined the Irish Guards to mark St Patrick’s Day celebrations at Mons Barracks in Aldershot.

Kate, 44, greeted officers and guardsmen ahead of the annual parade and presented traditional sprigs of shamrock to members of the regiment and their mascot, an Irish wolfhound.

The parade ended with a royal salute from the Princess as the guardsmen completed a march-past.

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