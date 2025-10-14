The royal visitors also tried their hand at saving mock casualties

The Prince and Princess of Wales observe a training scenario during a visit to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service Learning and Development College. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

The Princess of Wales joked that she wanted a fire engine to travel at top speed with sirens blaring, when given a ride during a tour of a new college training firefighters in Northern Ireland.

William and Kate made an unannounced visit to Ulster to see first-hand the training given to the next generation, who are learning to tackle a range of challenges, from saving flood victims to rescuing casualties from high-rise buildings. The royal visitors also tried their hand at saving mock casualties who had fallen into the raging torrents of a flood simulator, but failed to throw the line quickly enough. The couple were taken a short distance across the 50-acre site of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service Learning and Development College, outside Cookstown in Co Tyrone, in the red engine, but travelled at a sedate pace. The Princess of Wales was wearing a long dark-green wool coat, with a pair of brown suede boots. Prince William appeared alongside her in a brown suit jacket. Read More: King Charles to host first German Presidential state visit in 27 Years at Windsor Castle Read More: King Charles and Prince William hailed as ‘dedicated champions of the natural world’

The Prince and Princess of Wales speak with firefighters. Picture: Alamy

The royal couple alongside a fire engine. Picture: PA

Newly qualified firefighters Caoimhe McNeice, 25, and Piarais McCaffery, 32, joined the royal guests for part of the visit, and described their experiences at the centre of excellence. Ms McNeice said about the driver: “He got us there safely, I think he was on a limit for his speed “The princess was wanting the sirens on, but he was strictly told no. “It was just a bit of banter, she said ‘I’d love to drive at the real speed and have the sirens on’.”

The royal visitors tried their hand at saving mock casualties who had fallen into the raging torrents of a flood simulator. Picture: Alamy

Kate also wanted her husband to take the wheel, Ms McNeice said. “She was wanting the prince to drive, but the driver got us there anyway.” William and Kate visited Belfast three years ago. They took part in a cocktail-making race at a market and visited Carrickfergus. Kensington Palace said the couple would “spend the day visiting innovative organisations that showcase growth and investment in rural areas and demonstrate entrepreneurial and creative opportunities for young people”.

The Princess of Wales observes a training scenario. Picture: Alamy

William and Kate made an unannounced visit to Ulster to see first-hand the training given to the next generation. Picture: Alamy