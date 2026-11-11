The 44-year-old discussed in a rare interview how doctors told her there would be "good days and bad days"

Kate explained she found "hope" in nature during her illness, which provided solace during her recovery. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

The Princess of Wales has opened up about her recovery from cancer, explaining how she was told her recovery "would not be linear".

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The 44-year-old discussed in a rare interview how doctors told her there would be "good days and bad days" during her battle with the illness and that her recovery "will take time". Kate explained she found "hope" in nature during her illness, which provided solace during her recovery. The royal spoke with author Robert Macfarlane for a special edition of County Life magazine guest-edited by Prince William. “There will be good days and bad days, that it will take time," she said. "This is the same in nature. It shows us that periods of rest, reflection and renewal are equally as important as moments of growth.” Read more: Kate visits charity using ‘nature prescriptions’ to support mental health Read more: Prince George’s art revealed in magazine guest edited by William

The Princess of Wales on a visit to Chase Community Hospital in Hampshire. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 after abdominal surgery at The London Clinic in January that year. She finished chemotherapy in September and announced she was in remission in January of this year.

Kate described nature as offering something unique. The future queen said: “It doesn’t ask anything of us. It doesn’t judge us or expect us to perform. “It simply allows us to be. It really has been my sanctuary and a place I’ve instinctively wanted to go.”

The Princess of Wales during her visit to "Salvador Allende" Scuola dell'infanzia in Reggio Emilia, to view education in nature, on the second day of her visit to Italy. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Asked by Macfarlane where she finds hope, Kate replied that she did so in the lessons taught by nature “that, despite the challenges life may throw at us, we are not alone and that we’re interconnected with something bigger than ourselves”. The writer told the princess he found hope in watching communities help to protect rivers, as part of their discussion for the special bumper issue of the magazine, which was published on Wednesday. She also praised Mind Over Mountains, a charity offering professional mental fitness support by bringing together walking in nature, mindfulness and time with experienced wellbeing counsellors. The princess has long championed the importance, especially for children, of spending time outdoors as part of her work on early childhood development.

Kate also described how she parents her own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Picture: Avpics/Alamy