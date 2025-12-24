The duet opened the royal carol concert, pre-recorded at Westminster Abbey, on Christmas Eve

Kate and Charlotte played on the piano together to open the royal Christmas carol performance aired on Christmas Eve. Picture: Kensington Palace

By Alex Storey

The Princess of Wales was accompanied by her daughter Charlotte as the pair played on the piano to open the royal Christmas carol concert show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The mother and daughter sat together and played side-by-side to open the Together at Christmas programme, held at Westminster Abbey. The event was pre-recorded on December 5 but was aired on ITV on Christmas Eve which showed the pair play a piece they know well by Scottish composer Erland Cooper. It was shown alongside a voiceover of Kate reading a letter given to guests, and footage of people arriving for the service on December 5. Read more: Kensington Palace teases 'special duet' in cryptic social media post ahead of Princess Kate's Christmas carol concert Read more: William and Kate join celebrities for Together at Christmas carol service

The mother and daughter played Erland Cooper’s piece Holm Sound. Picture: Kensington Palace

It came after Kensington Palace teased the duo's performance on X earlier in the day, which showed some fingers on the keys of a pianos. It was accompanied with the caption: "A special duet," prompting fans rto speculate about Charlotte's possible involvement. For the past five years, Kate has staged her celebration of Christmas, and at the inaugural event she surprised audiences by accompanying singer-songwriter Tom Walker on piano as he sang his Christmas song, For Those Who Can’t Be Here. During her latest performance, she played Cooper's piece Holm Sound using only her left hand, while Charlotte played with just her right in Windsor Castle's Inner Hall.

Love and connection through music 💕



A special duet playing Holm Sound by Erland Cooper to open this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service.



Watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas on ITVX now. pic.twitter.com/XhWyfBTvC1 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 24, 2025

The princess and her daughter have enjoyed playing the piece together at home, and as they performed, footage was shown of guests arriving for the carol service. The Prince of Wales and Kate watched on as their children tied paper chains bearing their names on a "Connection Tree" outside the abbey. Kate also narrated the letter that accompanied every order of service, where she reflected on the Christmas period that reminds us "how deeply our lives are woven together."

The Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte playing piano in a pre-recorded segment, that was aired on Christmas Eve. Picture: PA