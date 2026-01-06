It was also reported that the Wales' remain estranged from the Sussexes

The Princess of Wales and Prince George attend the Royal Albert Hall for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Princess of Wales is feeling the pressure to "get it right" when it comes to raising Prince George as a future King but also giving him a "normal" childhood.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A new feature profile written in The Times claims Kate has concerns over ensuring the prince is "never lonely", according to royal writer Kate Mansey. She wrote: "Motherhood is daunting enough, but the stakes are even higher when you're raising a king." The Princess also insists on doing the school runs herself, rather than delegating the pick-ups and drop-offs to the family's nanny, Maria Borrallo. George is also said to be "helping on errands," Mail Online reports. Read more: William and Kate’s long-serving nanny honoured with Royal medal in New Year Honours Read more: William was 'deeply concerned for Andrew's mental health'

The Princess of Wales. Picture: Alamy