Princess of Wales pressure to 'get it right' with Prince George's upbringing, new royal report reveals
It was also reported that the Wales' remain estranged from the Sussexes
The Princess of Wales is feeling the pressure to "get it right" when it comes to raising Prince George as a future King but also giving him a "normal" childhood.
A new feature profile written in The Times claims Kate has concerns over ensuring the prince is "never lonely", according to royal writer Kate Mansey.
She wrote: "Motherhood is daunting enough, but the stakes are even higher when you're raising a king."
The Princess also insists on doing the school runs herself, rather than delegating the pick-ups and drop-offs to the family's nanny, Maria Borrallo.
George is also said to be "helping on errands," Mail Online reports.
The profile also reveals that William and Kate remain estranged from the Sussexes - with the newspaper reporting the Prince of Wales is "not in contact" with his younger brother Prince Harry.
It added: "If Kate has learnt anything from her cancer ordeal... she'll know that life's far too short to get hung up on Harry."
The report included an interview with celebrity podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, who hosted the Princess for an episode of her hit show Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in 2020.
Ms Fletcher revealed that Kate admitted she struggled with "mum guilt," telling the 90-minute podcast: "Anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying!"
Ms Fletcher, who is the wife of musician Tom Fletcher, said that the princess later joked about how "feral" her three children can be and confessed she has a habit of losing her phone.
Reflecting on what sort of childhood she would like for Prince George and his siblings Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, she emphasised the "quality of relationships," and to have a "safe" and "happy home."