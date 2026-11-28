The Princess of Wales climbed the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours.

By Poppy Jacobs

The Princess of Wales can be seen brushing away tears as she listens to voice messages from her children while she takes on the Three Peaks Challenge in a new documentary about her cancer treatment and recovery.

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Kate, 44, attended a special screening of her new 30-minute film Heal, which follows the princess as she completes the Three Peaks Challenge and reflects on her cancer experience alongside others navigating their own health journeys. In an emotional scene at Scafell Pike, the princess is seen in tears as her brother James Middleton – who joined her after she had already climbed Ben Nevis in Scotland – used his phone to play voice messages from her and William’s three children. Prince Louis can first be heard saying: “Hello, Mummy. I really love you and I hope you do well going up the mountain. “Remember, I’m always in your heart with you, and I love you very much. And I’ll be following behind your back with you. “And remember, I love you really lots and lots, and I give you lots and lots of love. Bye.” Read more: Two men charged with burglary following break-in at William and Kate's Norfolk home Read more: Harry reveals how Archie and Lilibet are settling in at school and says their US accents are being 'squeezed out of them'

Princess of Wales in Heal, a new documentary exploring life beyond a cancer diagnosis. Picture: Kensington Palace

In his message, Prince George told his mother: “Hi, Mumma. Hope you’re doing well. We’re all thinking of you right now and we all love you so much and you’re gonna do a great job.” He adds: “I’m tracking you on Flightradar up the mountains and you’re looking… you look really, really strong. Keep going and we’re right behind you.” Princess Charlotte said in her message: “Hello, Mummy. I love you so much. We are so proud of you doing your walk and your challenges. We really wish you good luck and I’ll be cheering you on. See you soon.” Kate, in tears, says: “So sweet,” with Mr Middleton then telling her: “Sorry – William sent them to me and I said I’d play them when we got to the top.”

Kate became emotional hearing messages from her children. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Speaking of her children, Kate replies: “They gave me the reason to get out of hospital. “They’re going to give me the reason to finish this challenge.” At another point in the documentary, the princess can be heard in a voiceover saying her time in hospital was “really tough”. “It was a really challenging time, but I feel so grateful because it’s really made me appreciate life so much,” she adds. She also described her time in hospital as having felt “stark and alien and stripped back” but also spoke of sensing a positive presence by her side. “The darkness was a really scary, disorientating experience,” the princess says. “I think I was sort of in and out of consciousness. “It was a really dark time. “But also then, somewhere through that too, I became aware of someone holding my hand. “They weren’t talking to me. They weren’t trying to fix anything. They were just there. “And the presence of someone that stood by me in that time, I’ll forever be grateful for.”

Heal shows Kate undertaking the Three Peaks Challenge. Picture: Kensington Palace

Another heartfelt scene shows Kate joining a group of patients and survivors from charity Shine Cancer Support, and taking part in discussions around facing one’s mortality, finding one’s identity and seeking support in the wake of a cancer diagnosis. During a meeting at a pub in Richmond-Upon-Thames last June, the princess told the group: “Genuinely, meeting you all here today really means a lot to me because it’s just lovely to be able to share my personal experience, but also hear your stories and be able to connect with others who’ve gone through something similar. “I haven’t really explored this outside my family walls, really. “So thank you for allowing me the time to do that and the open space to explore that.”

Kate climbed the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours. Picture: Kensington Palace

Ceinwen Giles, the co-founder of Shine Cancer Support and a cancer survivor, who was at the table with Kate, echoed the princess’s sentiment. Speaking after the screening in Soho, central London, on Tuesday afternoon, Ms Giles said: “Connecting with other people who have had a cancer diagnosis who aren’t your family is incredibly important because you will have a special relationship with your family, but also they care for you, they love you, they don’t want anything to happen to you. “And so it can be really difficult sometimes to have those conversations where you’re saying, ‘Actually, I’m really scared of dying’.” The 51-year-old, who lives in south-east London but is originally from Canada, explained she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma – a type of blood cancer – when she was aged 34, six weeks after prematurely giving birth to her daughter. She then spent six months in the hospital getting treatment as an inpatient. A few years following her diagnosis, Ms Giles – who is now in remission – co-founded Shine Cancer Support with Emma Willis, with the charity now counting 16 support groups across the country. Speaking of the support meetings, Ms Giles added: “We have a lot of laughter as well, but when you’re in a space where you are surrounded by people who have had that diagnosis, it then gives you permission to explore other things as well. “That whole idea of being able to explore who you are after something really fundamental has happened to you is really important.”

One heartfelt scene shows Kate joining a group of patients and survivors. Picture: Kensington Palace

Before the screening on Tuesday, Kate addressed the audience in an introductory speech, saying she hopes Heal will “encourage compassion, showing and the real value in standing alongside one another in the hardest of times”. “Every year, hundreds of thousands of people receive the words no one wants to hear,” the princess further said. “Cancer doesn’t just affect the body. “It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life. “I know this personally and that the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone. “But it’s often the people, the places and experiences that can help people through the darkest times.”