Healthcare worker found trying to sell Princess Kate's private medical records
A former healthcare worker at the London Clinic has been cautioned by police over the deliberate misuse of the Princess of Wales' private medical records.
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The worker in question offered to disclose information contained in the royal's private medical records for money, with the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) revealing further details on Wednesday.
The ICO began a criminal investigation in March 2024 into the unlawful obtaining and disclosure of medical information to a third party without the consent of the data controller, after the clinic reported a breach.
At the time, it was reported that at least one member of staff tried to access Kate’s notes while she was a patient at the private hospital in central London in January 2024.
It comes after the princess stayed at the central London clinic for 13 days following abdominal surgery.
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The healthcare worker, who is believed to be a nurse, according to The Mirror, has been struck off, according to the newspaper.
The ICO said on Wednesday: “Following a full assessment under the Code for Crown Prosecutors and the ICO’s Prosecution Policy, the ICO issued a now former healthcare professional from London with a formal caution in relation to an offence under section 170(5) of the Data Protection Act 2018.
“The conduct involved the deliberate misuse of highly sensitive personal information and an offer to disclose it for financial gain, representing a clear breach of trust.”
Kate announced in March of 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer, which was detected during the surgery at the clinic.
The watchdog also considered whether there were any wider organisational issues arising from the healthcare provision in this matter.
Based on the evidence available, it did not identify any failings that would meet the threshold for regulatory enforcement, the ICO said.
A London Clinic spokesperson said: “We all take considerable pride in delivering the very highest standards of care and discretion for every patient at The London Clinic.
" We are pleased our work with the ICO has brought this sad and isolated incident to a conclusion.
"There were no regulatory breaches by the hospital.”