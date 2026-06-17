The ICO began a criminal investigation in March 2024 into the unlawful obtaining and disclosure of medical information of the Princess of Wales. Picture: PA

By Flaminia Luck

A former healthcare worker at the London Clinic has been cautioned by police over the deliberate misuse of the Princess of Wales' private medical records.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The worker in question offered to disclose information contained in the royal's private medical records for money, with the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) revealing further details on Wednesday. The ICO began a criminal investigation in March 2024 into the unlawful obtaining and disclosure of medical information to a third party without the consent of the data controller, after the clinic reported a breach. At the time, it was reported that at least one member of staff tried to access Kate’s notes while she was a patient at the private hospital in central London in January 2024. It comes after the princess stayed at the central London clinic for 13 days following abdominal surgery. Read more: Racing dreams dashed for King and Queen on opening day of Royal Ascot Read more: Disgraced Andrew 'isolated' after exclusion from major royal event

Police officers stand guard outside of the London Clinic. Picture: Getty

The healthcare worker, who is believed to be a nurse, according to The Mirror, has been struck off, according to the newspaper. The ICO said on Wednesday: “Following a full assessment under the Code for Crown Prosecutors and the ICO’s Prosecution Policy, the ICO issued a now former healthcare professional from London with a formal caution in relation to an offence under section 170(5) of the Data Protection Act 2018. “The conduct involved the deliberate misuse of highly sensitive personal information and an offer to disclose it for financial gain, representing a clear breach of trust.” Kate announced in March of 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer, which was detected during the surgery at the clinic. The watchdog also considered whether there were any wider organisational issues arising from the healthcare provision in this matter.

The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care. Picture: Alamy