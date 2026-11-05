Outspoken comedian and political activist Kate Smurthwaite has said that allegations against Russell Brand are the tip of the iceberg of allegations against men in the industry

By Chay Quinn

Outspoken comedian and political activist Kate Smurthwaite has said that allegations against Russell Brand are the tip of the iceberg, suggesting that hundreds more abusers are working in the industry.

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Smurthwaite, who blew the whistle on Russell Brand's crimes years ago, said that the industry's problem with abuse is greater than just the former MTV star. She told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that she is in about "six or seven different WhatsApp groups for women in comedy", which are aimed towards giving fellow comediennes information about men who it may not be safe to work with. She told Andrew: “I'm in about 6 or 7 different WhatsApp groups for women in comedy in which we share stories about: is this person a safe person to work with? Have you had a problem with this person? I had a bad experience, but was this just one awkward encounter? Oh, no, I also had a bad experience. "And we advise each other about which shows are a good place to go and which ones aren't." Of the whisper networks, Smurthwaite said that Russell Brand's name came up "over and over again" as someone who is not safe to collaborate with. Read More: Russell Brand could be hit with new charges including rape of 16-year-old schoolgirl Read More: 'You f***ed it': Russell Brand's barrister goes on furious tirade against journalist outside court

Brand was found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday. Picture: Neil Mockford/Getty

Speaking after Brand was found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults, Smurthwaite suggested there are scores more men within comedy who have behaved in a similar way to the disgraced comic. She said: “I spoke to the researchers for Dispatches when the programme came out, and I know lots of other women in comedy who did as well. "And I suspect between us, we named a couple of hundred people in comedy. Not all high-profile comedians, but promoters, low-profile comedians, people who are connected to the industry— agents, bookers, photographers, and of course lots and lots of other comedians at all levels. "There were probably only a small number of others who were of a high level of fame. There are a couple of really big names that I think we're all waiting to see if that becomes a story." Brand, 51, preyed on women he encountered while becoming one of Britain’s best-known stand-up comedians, a lauded TV host, and a Hollywood movie star. His victims came to court to reveal how Brand had forced them into sexual activity, sometimes within seconds of them first meeting, using his immense fame to pursue a goal of sex with 5,000 women. The trial heard how Brand, who once boasted he would not relent in his pursuit of sex before getting his “birthright orgasm”, ignored pleas from women for him to stop. At Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, a jury found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, after deliberating for eight and a half hours. He was cleared by the jury of two counts of rape and one charge of attempted indecent assault. It can now be reported that he faces new accusations, including the rape of a 16-year-old girl, which were revealed in previous hearings.