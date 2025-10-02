Kate tests her flying abilities. Picture: Flickr

By Henry Moore

The Princess of Wales performed a loop-the-loop in an RAF Typhoon jet simulator as she met pilots on the front line of the UK’s air defences.

Kate flew into RAF Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, where she was shown around one of the fighter aircraft on stand-by to respond to any threats to national airspace, before stepping into a state-of-the-art simulator. She later told waiting children how her son Louis wanted to be a pilot and apologised to some of the youngsters for not wearing a dress for her visit. The princess arrived in a helicopter at the base for her first visit as its Royal Honorary Air Commodore, and was briefed about recent RAF operations, including supporting Nato in Poland. Read more: King Charles leads tributes as two dead and three in critical condition following Manchester synagogue attack

The Princess of Wales. Picture: Alamy