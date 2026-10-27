The Princess of Wales has said nature was “healing” for her when she visited a charity providing nature-based support for people’s mental health.

Kate made a private visit to the mental health organisation Dose Of Nature in west London last week, to meet staff and those supported by the charity providing clinically-led “nature prescriptions” to help people improve their mental wellbeing.

The princess has long championed the benefits of experiencing nature, especially during her cancer journey, and wrote in a recent essay: “By spending time in nature or being creative, we can nurture the very skills and emotions that cannot be digitised: awareness, empathy, humility, and above all, love.”

During her visit to Pensford Field, the charity’s site near Kew, Kate met founder Dr Alison Greenwood, clinical lead Dr Georgina Gould, and members of the charity’s team to learn more about the organisation’s innovative approach to mental health support.

She chatted to Tom who works for the charity and volunteers as a nature guide after being supported by Dose Of Nature in his recovery and helped to build confidence, resilience and a stronger sense of connection to the natural world.