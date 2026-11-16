Mumbai is hosting the awards ceremony on Tuesday and the following day the couple will travel to New Delhi to meet India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prince and Princess of Wales in Mumbai . Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The Prince and Princess of Wales begin a three-day visit to India on Monday, to celebrate the country and stage the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

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Kate is said to be “enormously proud” of William’s 10-year environmental prize project, now at the mid-way point of finding solutions to “repair” the planet. Mumbai is hosting the awards ceremony on Tuesday and the following day the couple will travel to New Delhi to meet India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A Kensington Palace spokesperson said about the prince’s meeting with Mr Modi: “The United Kingdom and India share one of the most important international relationships, with deep and growing connections across trade, investment, defence, security, technology, education and culture, and this meeting reflects the importance of that relationship, as well as the role their royal highnesses can play in celebrating and strengthening the ties between our two countries.

The Princess of Wales takes part in a game of gully cricket during a visit to the Ballard Estate. Picture: PA

“For the prince, it also represents another significant engagement as he continues to take on a growing role on the international stage. “We’ve seen him increasingly support the UK’s diplomatic relationships through his overseas engagements, and this meeting will provide an opportunity to build on those connections at the highest level.” During their three-day visit to Mumbai the couple are expected to meet Bollywood stars as they learn about India’s hugely popular film industry and celebrate the country’s passion for cricket. The highlight will be the Earthshot Prize awards night when winners in five categories will each receive £1 million.

Throughout their 3-day visit, the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the UK. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty