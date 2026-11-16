Kate and William begin three-day visit to India to stage the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony
Mumbai is hosting the awards ceremony on Tuesday and the following day the couple will travel to New Delhi to meet India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
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The Prince and Princess of Wales begin a three-day visit to India on Monday, to celebrate the country and stage the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.
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Kate is said to be “enormously proud” of William’s 10-year environmental prize project, now at the mid-way point of finding solutions to “repair” the planet.
Mumbai is hosting the awards ceremony on Tuesday and the following day the couple will travel to New Delhi to meet India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson said about the prince’s meeting with Mr Modi: “The United Kingdom and India share one of the most important international relationships, with deep and growing connections across trade, investment, defence, security, technology, education and culture, and this meeting reflects the importance of that relationship, as well as the role their royal highnesses can play in celebrating and strengthening the ties between our two countries.
“For the prince, it also represents another significant engagement as he continues to take on a growing role on the international stage.
“We’ve seen him increasingly support the UK’s diplomatic relationships through his overseas engagements, and this meeting will provide an opportunity to build on those connections at the highest level.”
During their three-day visit to Mumbai the couple are expected to meet Bollywood stars as they learn about India’s hugely popular film industry and celebrate the country’s passion for cricket.
The highlight will be the Earthshot Prize awards night when winners in five categories will each receive £1 million.
William will attend the Earthshot Prize impact assembly on Monday, which will bring together innovators, investors and businesses from across the globe to discuss one central question: “How do we help the most promising environmental solutions reach more people more quickly?”
The prince will give a speech, reflecting on the growth of Earthshot and its impact since its inaugural awards ceremony in 2021, and meet the 15 finalists.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson: “The princess is enormously proud of what the prince has achieved with Earthshot and is really looking forward to being alongside him for what is one of the most important moments in his year.
“She’s seen it develop into something truly remarkable, and is excited to experience first-hand just how far it has come.”
The visit is a significant milestone for Kate and will be her first long-haul overseas trip since she announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.