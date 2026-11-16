Kate hails 'wonderful' return to Mumbai as she enjoys game of street cricket with William
The royal pair laughed through their attempts at street cricket, as local schoolchildren cheered them on
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The Prince and Princess of Wales kicked off their three-day visit to India by playing street cricket with legend of the sport Sachin Tendulkar.
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Mumbai is hosting the awards ceremony on Tuesday, and the following day the couple will travel to New Delhi to meet India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Prince and Princess were welcomed to Mumbai’s Ballard Estate business district by Tendulkar, who holds a number of cricket records and is widely regarded as one of the sport’s greatest batsmen.
Through his Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, the sporting star supports initiatives focused on sports, health, and education for underprivileged children.
Kate wore a light green Veronica Beard jacket and white trousers as she went to the wicket, while William sported a white shirt and a blue KARDO handwoven cotton waistcoat made by artisans in Bengal.
The royal pair laughed through their attempts at street cricket, as a crowd of local schoolchildren cheered them on.
Signing autographs and posing for selfies alongside the cricketer, William asked the students: "Is Sachin your favourite? He's like a God or a King round here isn't he?"
The Princess thanked the children for coming to watch, saying: "Thank you so much, it's so wonderful to be here again."
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Gully cricket is played by Mumbai locals in the narrow residential streets and alleyways, or gullies, that run through the city.
They play wherever there is space, with makeshift wickets.
Prince William was bowled out after facing just three balls during a street cricket game, with a student charging in from the north end of the road.
The Princess of Wales had more success at the crease, striking a slower delivery to cheers from the crowd as the Swaranjali Band of drummers added to the festival atmosphere.
But she was later dismissed by William after edging a looping ball and being caught behind.
The Prince raised his hands in celebration after taking the wicket.
Kate is said to be “enormously proud” of William’s 10-year environmental prize project, now at the mid-way point of finding solutions to “repair” the planet.
During their three-day visit to Mumbai the couple are expected to meet Bollywood stars as they learn about India’s hugely popular film industry and celebrate the country’s passion for cricket.
The highlight will be the Earthshot Prize awards night when winners in five categories will each receive £1 million.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson said about the prince’s meeting with Mr Modi: “The United Kingdom and India share one of the most important international relationships, with deep and growing connections across trade, investment, defence, security, technology, education and culture, and this meeting reflects the importance of that relationship, as well as the role their royal highnesses can play in celebrating and strengthening the ties between our two countries.
“For the prince, it also represents another significant engagement as he continues to take on a growing role on the international stage.
“We’ve seen him increasingly support the UK’s diplomatic relationships through his overseas engagements, and this meeting will provide an opportunity to build on those connections at the highest level.”
William will attend the Earthshot Prize impact assembly on Monday, which will bring together innovators, investors and businesses from across the globe to discuss one central question: “How do we help the most promising environmental solutions reach more people more quickly?”
The Prince will give a speech, reflecting on the growth of Earthshot and its impact since its inaugural awards ceremony in 2021, and meet the 15 finalists.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson: “The princess is enormously proud of what the prince has achieved with Earthshot and is really looking forward to being alongside him for what is one of the most important moments in his year.
“She’s seen it develop into something truly remarkable, and is excited to experience first-hand just how far it has come.”
The visit is a significant milestone for Kate and will be her first long-haul overseas trip since she announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.