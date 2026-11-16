The royal pair laughed through their attempts at street cricket, as local schoolchildren cheered them on

The Princess of Wales takes part in a game of gully cricket with former India cricket captain Sachin Tendulka. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Prince and Princess of Wales kicked off their three-day visit to India by playing street cricket with legend of the sport Sachin Tendulkar.

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The Princess of Wales takes part in a game of gully cricket. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Gully cricket is played by Mumbai locals in the narrow residential streets and alleyways, or gullies, that run through the city. They play wherever there is space, with makeshift wickets. Prince William was bowled out after facing just three balls during a street cricket game, with a student charging in from the north end of the road. The Princess of Wales had more success at the crease, striking a slower delivery to cheers from the crowd as the Swaranjali Band of drummers added to the festival atmosphere. But she was later dismissed by William after edging a looping ball and being caught behind. The Prince raised his hands in celebration after taking the wicket.

The Prince and Princess of Wales in Mumbai. Picture: PA

Kate is said to be “enormously proud” of William’s 10-year environmental prize project, now at the mid-way point of finding solutions to “repair” the planet. During their three-day visit to Mumbai the couple are expected to meet Bollywood stars as they learn about India’s hugely popular film industry and celebrate the country’s passion for cricket. The highlight will be the Earthshot Prize awards night when winners in five categories will each receive £1 million. A Kensington Palace spokesperson said about the prince’s meeting with Mr Modi: “The United Kingdom and India share one of the most important international relationships, with deep and growing connections across trade, investment, defence, security, technology, education and culture, and this meeting reflects the importance of that relationship, as well as the role their royal highnesses can play in celebrating and strengthening the ties between our two countries. “For the prince, it also represents another significant engagement as he continues to take on a growing role on the international stage. “We’ve seen him increasingly support the UK’s diplomatic relationships through his overseas engagements, and this meeting will provide an opportunity to build on those connections at the highest level.”

The Princess of Wales looks shocked after she hits the ball. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The Prince of Wales takes part in a game of gully cricket during a visit to the Ballard Estate. Picture: PA

William will attend the Earthshot Prize impact assembly on Monday, which will bring together innovators, investors and businesses from across the globe to discuss one central question: “How do we help the most promising environmental solutions reach more people more quickly?” The Prince will give a speech, reflecting on the growth of Earthshot and its impact since its inaugural awards ceremony in 2021, and meet the 15 finalists.

Throughout their 3-day visit, the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the UK. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty