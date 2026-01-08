Kate accompanied William, who was originally due to attend solo, at Charing Cross Hospital.

Prince and Princess of Wales visit Charing Cross Hospital. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance the day before her birthday by joining the Prince of Wales on a visit to show support for NHS staff in London.

Kate accompanied William, who was originally due to attend solo, at Charing Cross Hospital on Thursday for their first public engagement of 2026. The princess, who is turning 44 on Friday, "wanted to join her husband to show her support for the NHS and to thank the teams at Charing Cross for their efforts" over a difficult winter period, Kensington Palace said. It comes just days from the first anniversary of the princess's announcement at the start of 2025 that she was in remission from cancer. The prince and princess met volunteers from Imperial Health Charity, who help improve care for patients and take pressure off the wider workforce.

One volunteer, who works with people going through chemotherapy, spoke to William and Kate about her role. Referring to patients and visitors, she told the couple: “People will sit there for hours.” In response, Kate said “I know” before touching William’s shoulder and saying “you know”. Kate was last seen on Christmas Day when she joined William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and the rest of the royal family, on their traditional walk to church at Sandringham in Norfolk.

The couple are hoping for a fresh start in 2026 in the wake of Kate’s cancer, after making a big change in the autumn, leaving Adelaide Cottage for a new home, the Grade II-listed eight-bedroom Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. William and Kate are joint patrons of NHS Charities Together, and the Palace said the engagement took place to “acknowledge the incredible work of NHS staff over a difficult winter period”. The couple surprised healthcare staff on their tea break and chatted to them about the pressures they faced during the winter virus season. Kate, who wore her hair down and carried a small handbag, was dressed in an on-trend burgundy trouser suit with matching blouse, while William wore a v neck jumper over his shirt and tie, with his suit jacket.

