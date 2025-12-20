Written by her son Joe Anders, the movie was inspired by the death of 50-year-old Winslet's mother.

Kate Winslet who has said she had to direct her latest film, Goodbye June, because she knew she would 'regret' missing out on it. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Actress Kate Winslet said she couldn't miss out on directing her latest film, Goodbye June, over fears she would "regret" missing out.

The film follows four siblings whose lives change after their mother suffers poor health during the Christmas season. Written by her son Joe Anders, the movie was inspired by the death of Ms Winslet's own mother. The 50-year-old actress, who also stars in the film, expressed her pride in the project, saying she "couldn't let [the script] go" from the moment her son approached her with it.

Kate Winslet and son, Joe Anders arriving for the “Goodbye June” premiere, Curzon Mayfair, London. Picture: Alamy

"Joe had written this script and actually he still had about 20 to 25 pages to go to finish it. "I said: Look, just finish it and let's have another conversation because I think this could be a film, Joe, really, I do." The project marks the actress' directorial debut, as well as her 21-year-old son's debut screenplay. "I just thought: If I never do this again, if this is the only moment in my life I direct a film, I know I'd regret it if it wasn't this one." The film also stars Dame Helen Mirren, Timothy Spall, Andrea Riseborough, Johnny Flynn, Stephen Merchant and Toni Collette.

21-year-old Joe Anders, son of Kate Winslet attending the Goodbye June World Premiere, Curzon Mayfair. Picture: Alamy