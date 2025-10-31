Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet is to narrate a Prime Video documentary about the King's commitment to bring nature and humanity into harmony.

Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, due for release in early 2026, will highlight the work of The King's Foundation, a charity founded by Charles in 1990.

Winslet said: "It is a both pleasure and a privilege to be a part of this film, which is a fascinating insight into the King's work as an environmentalist.

"I share His Majesty's passion for protecting our planet and building sustainable communities, so it's been really rewarding to work with The King's Foundation on this exciting project.

"I know audiences will learn, laugh and feel inspired by what's featured in the film, and I hope the impact of Harmony will be felt in years to come."

The Titanic actress, 50, became an ambassador for The King's Foundation earlier this year and attended the foundation's awards ceremony at St James's Palace in June.

The TV and movie star is known for films including The Holiday (2006), The Reader (2008) and Revolutionary Road (2008) - and is also one of the stars of the forthcoming Avatar film Fire And Ash.

The documentary will focus on the King's "harmony" philosophy, which "sees everything in nature as interconnected, including ourselves", according to The King's Foundation.

It will show how The King's Foundation, which has its headquarters in Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, has embraced this approach through projects focusing on community regeneration, sustainable textiles and traditional skills.

Director Nicolas Brown said: "Working with Kate Winslet on this film has been transformational.

"She has the perfect blend of intellect and star power to tell this story like no one else could.

"His Majesty King Charles III has lived such an incredible life, striving to bring humankind into harmony with the natural world for over half a century.

"It's an epic tale, full of drama, and Kate has turned it into a story that any one of us will relate to. We are so fortunate to have an artist of her calibre on the team."