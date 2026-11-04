Kate Winslet to star in stage adaptation of Gisele Pelicot trial in London theatre
The one-off stage production was created by Swiss director and playwright Milo Rau, and is part of the Young Vic Theatre’s final shows of its 2026/27 season.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Kate Winslet, Brian Cox and Lennie James will star in the stage adaptation of the Gisele Pelicot case, named The Pelicot Trial.
Listen to this article
The one-off stage production was created by Swiss director and playwright Milo Rau, and is part of the Young Vic Theatre’s final shows of its 2026/27 season.
It will feature accounts from the trial, alongside police files, social commentary and psychiatric reports of the 51 men who were prosecuted.
The cast will comprise 30 actors and public figures, including Scottish actress Lindsay Duncan, 1917 star George MacKay and One Day actress Ambika Mod.
Comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard will also feature, alongside Baroness Helena Kennedy, The Crown’s Tobias Menzies, Life On Mars actor John Simm and The Other Bennet Sister star Indira Varma.
Read more: Wife drugged and raped by husband in case 'echoing Gisele Pelicot' was victim of ‘barbaric fantasy’, court hears
Read more: Dozens of women identified as victims of drug enabled rape after Gisèle Pelicot case
The performance will also feature countertenor Hugh Cutting, activist Ellie Wilson, photographer Misan Harriman and solicitor and founder of the Centre for Women’s Justice Harriet Wistrich.
Ms Pelicot’s ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, was jailed for 20 years for drugging and raping her, as well as allowing other men to rape her while she was unconscious, in abuse that lasted nearly a decade.
The 73-year-old, who waived her right to anonymity as a survivor of sexual abuse, said shame should fall on her abusers, not her.
The production was developed in collaboration with journalists and local feminist organisations in France.
It received its world premiere at the Vienna Festival and has toured to cities including Avignon, New York, Lisbon, Milan and Bergen, performed by a different company in each city.
Previously announced cast members include comedian Rosie O’Donnell, Rizzle Kicks rapper Jordan Stephens, Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh, and Celebrity Traitors star Julie Hesmondhalgh.
The Sixth Sense star Olivia Williams will also appear in the production along with Slow Horses’ Kadiff Kirwan, Dune actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Bridgerton’s Lorraine Ashbourne, and EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite.
Others in the cast include Alice in Wonderland’s Leo Bill, Truly, Madly, Deeply star Juliet Stevenson and All Creatures Great and Small actor Samuel West.
The Pelicot Trial will be performed at the London County Hall on Monday, November 30 and will also be livestreamed worldwide.