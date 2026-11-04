Kate Winslet, Brian Cox and Lennie James will star in the stage adaptation of the Gisele Pelicot case, named The Pelicot Trial.

The one-off stage production was created by Swiss director and playwright Milo Rau, and is part of the Young Vic Theatre’s final shows of its 2026/27 season.

It will feature accounts from the trial, alongside police files, social commentary and psychiatric reports of the 51 men who were prosecuted.

The cast will comprise 30 actors and public figures, including Scottish actress Lindsay Duncan, 1917 star George MacKay and One Day actress Ambika Mod.

Comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard will also feature, alongside Baroness Helena Kennedy, The Crown’s Tobias Menzies, Life On Mars actor John Simm and The Other Bennet Sister star Indira Varma.

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