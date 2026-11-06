A court has found Russell Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Katherine Ryan reacts to Russell Brand guilty verdict with ‘grief and relief’. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Comedian Katherine Ryan has said she feels “grief and relief” after Russell Brand was convicted of rape and sexual assault.

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The stand-up comedian and TV star said there are “a lot of women speaking privately and quietly” following the verdict, who feel “a very nuanced mix of emotions”. Ryan previously claimed in an interview with Louis Theroux that there was a “predator” in the entertainment industry. She added that she could not name the male comic because it would be a “litigious minefield”, but mentioned that she had been on a TV programme with him where she told the man he was a “predator” to “his face”. It was widely speculated she was referring to her time on Comedy Central’s Roast Battle in 2018 alongside Brand, but the Canadian comic has not confirmed she meant Brand or named the show she was working on. Read more: 'Many, many more Russell Brand victims could come forward', Met chief tells LBC Read more: Russell Brand admitted he feared being locked up - days before he was found guilty

Russell Brand is found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Reflecting on the guilty verdict on her podcast Telling Everybody Everything, Ryan said: “It really made me feel just quite dysregulated again, caught off-guard, emotional, in awe of the survivors who also had nothing to gain. “They came forward despite Russell Brand having fame, power, money, and a legion of fans ready to attack them.” She added: “I will never be someone who like, dances on graves. There has been some justice done today. There’s a level of relief, but there’s grief alongside relief. “Everything’s nuanced, and it was proved in court that a terrible thing happened, and that means that a terrible thing happened. “I just think again and again about people who have been hurt, and who have to carry that, who’ve carried that around long enough, and will continue to carry that in some way, regardless of what justice is done. “This verdict came because women were hurt, and I worry as well about what happens next. “Because he’s obviously spent a long time cultivating this idea that the establishment have invented these claims against him, and he’s martyred himself to a growing audience who really still think that it is the courageous survivors who are the villains in this story. “I just… I don’t know if you can podcast from jail. I hope not.” She continued: “Today there are a lot of women speaking, like the way we always do, privately and quietly, the way we’ve learned to do, to avoid being attacked and to keep each other safe, and a lot of those women feel a very nuanced mix of emotions today.”