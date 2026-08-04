Katie Boulter and Alex De Minaur will put their new marriage to the test at the US Open, with the pair having entered the mixed doubles draw.

The British number two and Australian world number seven tied the knot in Tuscany on July 12 and will play together as a married couple for the first time later this month.

Boulter, who suffered a first-round exit at Wimbledon, has only played one mixed doubles tournament at a grand slam, making the second round at Wimbledon in 2023 with De Minaur.

But despite the pair being unranked, they have benefitted from the US Open inviting a host of big names for its mixed doubles, which is being played a week before the singles begins in New York.

Fellow married couple Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils, ahead of what is expected to be his final Grand Slam event, were also announced by the US Tennis Association on Monday.

Venus Williams will be playing alongside Alexander Bublik, Jack Draper was among the players already announced, alongside American Jessica Pegula, as well as fellow Briton Henry Patten with Katerina Siniakova, plus Novak Djokovic will partner world singles number one Aryna Sabalenka.

The mixed doubles takes place on August 25 and 26 before the main competition begins on August 30.