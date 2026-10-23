The 30-year-old player will regain her position in the top 50 world players as well

Katie Boulter has regained her British number one ranking. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty

By Sophie Clark

Katie Boulter became British number one and will return to the world top 50 ranking after a gutsy comeback in the Japan Open quarter-finals.

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The 30-year-old player had lost her number one status briefly to Sonay Kartal after Kartal’s successful run to the final of the Wuhan Open last week, but quickly regained her position in Japan. Boulter played a nail-biting three set quarter-final match against Croatian player, Antonia Ruzic. She lost the first set 3-6, and fell two break points down in the second set before fighting her way into winning the second and third sets 6-3 6-3. Read more: First look at Romeo Beckham's acting as trailer for gay tennis drama drops Read more: World number one Jannik Sinner ends 2026 tennis season early due to knee injury

Katie Boulter's victory against Antonia Ruzic secured her top 50 WTA position. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty

She will now face Katerina Siniakova on the court in Osaka. Her first semi-final since playing at Queen’s in June. She told the press: “She’s one hell of a player, extremely dangerous. It’s going to be who gets the first strike in. “I’ve got nothing to lose. She’s been building extremely well this week, so I’m going to have to come prepared.” The other semi-final in Osaka will feature an all-American clash between top seed Ann Li and Ashlyn Krueger. Although she is no longer British number one, Kartal is noted as having a “significant shift up” in the global rankings by the WTA after gaining 121 points post-Wuhan.

Sonay Kartal of Great Britain. Picture: VCG/Getty