A woman who died after being stabbed in the neck in Birmingham city centre has been pictured for the first time.

Katie Fox, 34, was taken to hospital with a serious injury to her neck after she was stabbed on Smallbrook Queensway shortly before 9pm on Friday night.

She died in hospital on Monday after succumbing to her injuries, West Midlands Police has said.

Djeison Rafael appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday morning, accused of murdering Ms Fox.

Wearing a grey t-shirt and flanked by two dock officers who removed his handcuffs as he faced District Judge John Bristow, Rafael was told to be quiet and look forward as he interrupted the six-minute hearing multiple times.

The 21-year-old, of Rosedale Avenue in Smethwick, is also charged with two counts of causing actual bodily harm on October 27 and November 7, possession of a Stanley blade on November 7 and assaulting a detention escort officer on November 8.

Read More: Man charged with attempted murder after 'unprovoked' Birmingham city centre stabbing leaves woman in critical condition

Read More: Eleven charged after cannabis worth £13.8 million seized at Birmingham Airport