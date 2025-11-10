Pictured: Woman, 34, knifed to death in Birmingham city centre attack
Katie Fox, 34, was taken to hospital with a serious injury to her neck on Friday night
A woman who died after being stabbed in the neck in Birmingham city centre has been pictured for the first time.
Listen to this article
Katie Fox, 34, was taken to hospital with a serious injury to her neck after she was stabbed on Smallbrook Queensway shortly before 9pm on Friday night.
She died in hospital on Monday after succumbing to her injuries, West Midlands Police has said.
Djeison Rafael appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday morning, accused of murdering Ms Fox.
Wearing a grey t-shirt and flanked by two dock officers who removed his handcuffs as he faced District Judge John Bristow, Rafael was told to be quiet and look forward as he interrupted the six-minute hearing multiple times.
The 21-year-old, of Rosedale Avenue in Smethwick, is also charged with two counts of causing actual bodily harm on October 27 and November 7, possession of a Stanley blade on November 7 and assaulting a detention escort officer on November 8.
Read More: Man charged with attempted murder after 'unprovoked' Birmingham city centre stabbing leaves woman in critical condition
Read More: Eleven charged after cannabis worth £13.8 million seized at Birmingham Airport
Rafael was told he was not going to be asked to enter any pleas because the offences are too serious to be dealt with by the magistrates’ court.
District Judge Bristow told the defendant: “I’m going to send you and your charges to the crown court on November 12.”
The force said: “Extra officers will be around Birmingham city centre to offer reassurance as we understand this is a worrying incident.
“We are still keen to hear from anyone who knows more about what happened or the movements of Rafael, who we believe was wearing an all-grey tracksuit, black hat, trainers and rucksack on Friday evening (7 November).”
Witnesses or anyone with information have been asked to contact West Midlands Police by calling 101 and quoting log 5503 of November 7 or visiting the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ25C21-PO1.