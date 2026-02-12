Van Der Beek died on Wednesday, aged 48, after suffering from bowel cancer. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly, and six children.

Katie Holmes and James Van Der Beek starred in Dawson's Creek together for five years. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

Katie Holmes has said the death of her "beloved" Dawson's Creek co-star James Van Der Beek is "a lot to process" as she wrote a heartbreaking letter to the star.

In an Instagram statement, the actress remembered Van Der Beek for his "bravery, compassion, selflessness and strength," and for the "adventures of a unique youth". In a handwritten letter to him posted on her Instagram, the actress, who starred opposite Van Der Beek in the popular US teen drama, wrote of his: "Bravery. Compassion. Selflessness. Strength," as well as his "appreciation for life". Van Der Beek died on Wednesday, aged 48, after suffering from bowel cancer. He rose to fame playing Dawson Leery in Dawson's Creek, which ran for six seasons from 1998 until 2003. Homes and Van Der Beek were one of the show's central relationships: Dawson and Joey. Thanking Van Der Beek, Holmes wrote: "To share space with your imagination is sacred - breathing the same air in the land of make believe and trusting that each other's hearts are safe in their expression". "These are some of the memories, along with laughter, conversations about life, James Taylor songs - adventures of a unique youth..." "I mourn this loss with a heart holding the reality of his absence and deep gratitude for his imprint on it."

Van Der Beek is survived by his wife, Kimberly, and six children, Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah. Addressing them, Holmes said, "To Kimberly and the children, we are here for you always. And will always be there to shower you with love and compassion." She captioned the post: "I formed some words with a heavy heart. "This is a lot to process. I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James' journey. He is beloved. Kimberly, we love you and will be here always for you and your beautiful children." Van Der Beek's celebrity friends, including Zoe Saldana and Jon M. Chu, are among those who have donated to help his family with medical expenses. The GoFundMe fundraiser raised more than one million dollars in the first 24 hours, and Guardians Of The Galaxy star Saldana has pledged 2500 dollars a month.

Van der Beek and Holmes at Dawson's Creek 100th Episode Celebration in 2002. Picture: Getty