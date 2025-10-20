Katie Lam said many migrants who came to Britain legally will 'need to go home'

Katie Lam has sparked backlash. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A Conservative MP tipped as a future party leader has been slammed for saying large numbers of legally settled families should be deported to ensure the UK is “culturally coherent”.

Katie Lam, a Home Office minister, has sparked backlash after saying in an interview that large numbers of people with legal status in the UK should have their right to stay withdrawn and “need to go home”. “There are also a large number of people in this country who came here legally, but in effect shouldn’t have been able to do so. It’s not the fault of the individuals who came here, they just shouldn’t have been able to do so. “They will also need to go home. What that will leave is a mostly but not entirely culturally coherent group of people,” she told The Sunday Times. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has been urged to condemn the comments, which have already been criticised by a slew of MPs. Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey blasted the comments as “deeply concerning and unpatriotic in a letter to Ms Badenoch. Read more: Farage wants deportation for Channel migrant with AK-47 face tattoo who threatened to kill him Read more: Tories pledge £1.6bn UK version of ICE with 'Removals Force' to detain and deport illegal immigrants

“People who have come to the United Kingdom legally, played by the rules and made it their home do not need to ‘go home’. This is their home,” he wrote. He added that Ms Lam’s suggestion of removing thousands of people who were in the UK legally “shows just how far your party has moved away from the fundamental values of decency, tolerance and respect for the rule of law that the vast majority of people in our country hold dear”. Lib Dem MP Anna Sabine described Ms Lam’s remarks as “vile”. She wrote on X: “If Katie Lam is the future of the Tory Party then that says a lot about their current, self-destructive, Refom-lite direction. The Lib Dems are now demanding that the Conservatives urgently clarify if Ms Lam’s position reflects that of the wider party’s. Ms Lam has also sparked backlash among critics online, with many taking to X to blast the MP. Basit Mahmood, a Labour councillor, wrote on X: “Tory MP Katie Lam’s comments about how legally settled families should be deported to make us more "culturally coherent" are utterly disgraceful and show how far the Conservative Party has fallen.

