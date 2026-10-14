The TV personality also accused the defence barrister of discriminating against her

Katie Price arrives at Lewes Crown Court, East Sussex today. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Alex Storey

TV star Katie Price has told a court she "won't have anybody call me a liar" during an angry exchange in the trial of her ex-husband who is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

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Ms Price is giving evidence behind a screen at Lewes Crown Court, where she accused the defendant's barrister of "discriminating" against her. Kieran Hayler, 39, is accused of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of the teenage girl in West Sussex in 2016. During her cross-examination on Wednesday, Ms Price told Hayler’s lawyer Arlette Piercy: "It was all wrong what he did. Read more: Katie Price denies being 'angry and vengeful' towards ex-husband accused of child rape Read more: 'I could tell that she was afraid': Katie Price 'really shocked' by ex-husband’s rape allegations, court hears

Ms Price accused the prosecution of discriminating against her and said she "won't be called a liar". Picture: PA Images/Alamy

"He’s just a wrong'un, I know he’s done stuff with the (complainant), I got the messages. "You shouldn’t turn this case against me. The real reason why we’re here is what he’s done to a child, not me." In a heated exchange, Ms Price asked Ms Piercy: "Are you calling me a liar?" Ms Piercy replied: "I am." An angry Ms Price responded: "I don’t need to be here. You can see in black and white something’s gone on. "I won’t have anybody call me a liar." Hayler suggests his ex-wife had "launched a campaign" against him when their marriage ended, and the allegations form part of this.

Kieran Hayler is accused of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

He was married to the TV personality at the time of the allegations, before the couple’s relationship broke down in 2018 and they divorced in 2021. Ms Piercy challenged Ms Price that she kept "going on about it" when she promised not to, to which Ms Price replied: "Too right, it’s disgusting. "But I never went to the press, never. Never once went to the media about it, never once went to the police about it – that was (the complainant), not me." Also, in the short cross-examination on Wednesday, Ms Piercy then referenced "cocaine and booze benders", to which the media personality replied: "That’s discrimination.

Price has completed her evidence at the trial. Picture: PA Images/Alamy