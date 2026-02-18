Katie Price has said she is "having the baby" of her new husband Lee Andrews. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Katie Price has appeared to announce that she and her new husband Lee Andrews are expecting their first child together.

The 47-year-old took to social media where she wrote: I'm having his baby," during a bizzare rant towards Andrews' ex-partner Alana Percival. In the explosive tirade, Price said: "Alana I know rejection doesn't feel nice and I'm married to Lee Andrews the man you want and will never have again. "Your constant lies and put downs is clearly showing how bitter you are, go live your life little girl. I know the truth and your now embarrassing yourself, go and have the little respect for yourself that's left.

Price took to Instagram to launch the rant. Picture: Social Media

"I know all about you and who you are. At least I’m the real woman he has found and deserves, but please just enjoy watching us build our empire as I’m having his child. "I’ll enjoy the ride and big d*** energy now, I’m in the saddle. He’s the most beautiful human I know who never took anything from you." She finished off the post by saying: "Now disappear back under that bridge you irrelevant little troll." Andrews, 43, also appeared to confirm the news by captioning a photo of the couple by saying: "Perfect couple, soon to be triple." The couple tied the knot in Dubai at the end of last month after only meeting days prior, according to reports. They then flew back to the UK before jetting off again for their honeymoon. Andrews was engaged to Alana, 32, last year.

Andrews also appeared to confirm the news. Picture: Instagram