Katie Price claims she's 'having baby' with new husband Lee Andrews as she launches angry rant towards his ex
Katie Price has appeared to announce that she and her new husband Lee Andrews are expecting their first child together.
The 47-year-old took to social media where she wrote: I'm having his baby," during a bizzare rant towards Andrews' ex-partner Alana Percival.
In the explosive tirade, Price said: "Alana I know rejection doesn’t feel nice and I’m married to Lee Andrews the man you want and will never have again.
"Your constant lies and put downs is clearly showing how bitter you are, go live your life little girl. I know the truth and your now embarrassing yourself, go and have the little respect for yourself that’s left.
"I know all about you and who you are. At least I’m the real woman he has found and deserves, but please just enjoy watching us build our empire as I’m having his child.
"I’ll enjoy the ride and big d*** energy now, I’m in the saddle. He’s the most beautiful human I know who never took anything from you."
She finished off the post by saying: "Now disappear back under that bridge you irrelevant little troll."
Andrews, 43, also appeared to confirm the news by captioning a photo of the couple by saying: "Perfect couple, soon to be triple."
The couple tied the knot in Dubai at the end of last month after only meeting days prior, according to reports.
They then flew back to the UK before jetting off again for their honeymoon.
Andrews was engaged to Alana, 32, last year.
It comes after Price was warned to "run for the hills" by Alana after revealing another of his exes Crystal Janke alleges she was hoodwinked into handing over £123,000 to invest in his company after he promised her a "return of £1million."
Lee is said to have reached out to Alana on Facebook and quickly showered her with gifts from a Louis Vuitton handbag and Cartier jewellery.
He proposed in September, but concerns have been raised that the set-up was strikingly similar to when he offered his hand to Katie at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa hotel.
Alana previously told The Sun: "Katie should run for the hills. Lee is a liar, a narcissist and I think he’s a manipulator."