Jurors saw messages sent between Katie Price and the girl, when she was then aged 14, in which the media personality said she had heard Kieran Hayler and the girl kissed

Katie Price at the National Television Awards in September. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Katie Price messaged a teenage girl allegedly raped by her then-husband, asking if he had kissed her and saying: “I will make you a little star,” a court heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kieran Hayler arriving at court, where he is charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl. Picture: PA

Asked in cross-examination about the exchange as to why she said nothing happened, the complainant, now an adult, said she was “trying to brush it off”. Pressed on what she took Ms Price to mean by: “I will make you a little star,” she told the court: “I don’t think I said anything. “I think I just ignored it.” In the conversation, Ms Price went on to ask if Hayler ever said he liked or fancied her, to which the girl replied: “Yes but I took it as a joke.” Defence counsel Arlette Piercy had suggested to the woman in court that the alleged rapes and sexual assault never happened, but the complainant told the jury: “I would never make it up.”

Katie Price walks the runway at the Natasha Zinko show during London Fashion Week. Picture: Getty