Katie Price divorces Lee Andrews 'after finding he had £2.22, not £37m'
The TV personality and glamour model claims she was "played" by self-proclaimed multi-millionaire Lee Andrews and now wants a divorce
Katie Price has broken up with Lee Andrews after she learned he only had £2.22 in his crypto bank account – rather than the £37 million he claimed.
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The 48-year-old TV personality is in talks with a top London divorce lawyer about calling off their eight-month marriage.
Price reportedly dumped Andrews by text, in a furious WhatsApp exchange where she said: “I have been played and you are not who you say you are. Why have you lied to me?”
The split comes just eight months after the couple wed in a surprise ceremony in Dubai, where he is based. She was spotted wearing her ring at Manchester Pride last weekend.
She told a friend last weekend: “I have come to my senses — Lee has lied and lied and lied. I am sick of it. It is over,” The Sun reported.
Read more: Who is Katie Price's missing husband?
Read more: Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews speaks out after being 'missing for weeks' saying she saved him
A source said: “The marriage is done. She will never go to Dubai to see Lee again.
“It was, of course, an accumulation of many things but the final straw came after Lee had told Katie he had $50million (£37million) in a crypto wallet, and promised her some of the funds.
“He gave her the ‘recovery phrase’ - the passkey - to get into his account, and on Monday she had a financial expert access the wallet — and, to her shock, discovered it contained just $3, or £2.22.
“Lee never had $50million; he doesn’t have a bean. The most he ever had on any one day was in March for $14,490 (£10,720), which was sent out the very same day.
“Obviously over the past few months Kate has seen all the damning evidence building up against him - and was always planning her exit once the white noise became unavoidable.
“But after seeing his accounts - as opposed to his AI mock-ups - she lost her s***. He has deeply embarrassed her and, more importantly, has scammed, hurt and cheated so many other women. Enough is enough.”
The self-proclaimed multi-millionaire Lee, 43, is currently detained in Al Awir prison in the UAE. He is believed to be trying to raise the money to pay the fine for his release, but is struggling to do so.
The former glamour model was previously urged to “run for the hills” after tying the knot with Lee Andrews, 43. Two of her new husband's exes alleged the Dubai businessman is a "liar" and "manipulator" preying on women for cash.
Crystal Janke, Lee’s former partner, alleges she was hoodwinked into handing over £123,000 to invest in his company after he promised her a “return of £1million”.
The Texan nurse now fears Lee has splashed her cash on expensive gifts for Alana Percival, 32, who he was allegedly seeing at the same time.
“Do not give that man any money,” Crystal warned Katie.
Lee reached out to Alana on Facebook and quickly showered her with gifts from a Louis Vuitton handbag and Cartier jewellery.
He proposed in September, but concerns have been raised that the set-up was strikingly similar to when he offered his hand to Katie at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa hotel.
Alana told the Sun: “Katie should run for the hills. Lee is a liar, a narcissist and I think he’s a manipulator.”
She added: “Once I tried to leave him, he told me had a heart condition and was living on borrowed time. “Lee doesn’t know what’s fact and what’s fiction.
“It’s worrying because I think he believes his own lies.”Alana says as soon as she posted a picture of their engagement, Lee’s estranged Russian wife ,Cezara and two other exes got in touch claiming he is a “liar”.
This week, Katie posted photos from Lee’s proposal with flowers spelling out “Will you marry me?”
Crystal claims Lee was going to propose to her at the same spot two weeks before he proposed to Alana. “I was supposed to meet Lee at the Burj Khalifa two weeks before he proposed to Alana.
“We’d looked at rings, he told me he wanted to marry me.
“Luckily I had to cancel the trip because I was too busy with work.
“He would have proposed to both of us. Who does that?”
Crystal, who reportedly showed the Sun her bank statements, says she transferred money to Lee in four instalments between August and September last year.
“He told me if I invested the £123,000, he could get a return of almost £1million,” she said. When her sister became suspicious she got in touch with a private investigator who warned Crystal about Alana. She said: “I sent him the picture and he said, ‘That’s not me, it’s fake’
“The PA then found his ex Dina and she said, ‘Run for the hills. He’s not who he says he is’. She said he scams people all the time.” Crystal then broke things off with Lee and contacted her bank, who told the police.
“I know there’s no chance I’ll ever get this money back. Looking back I think, ‘How did I let him scam me?’ But he was so convincing,” she said.
Alana said as soon as she posted a picture of their engagement, she was contacted by his estranged Russian wife Cezara and two other exes, who claimed he was a 'liar'.
Lee has admitted to his relationship with Alana but denies ever having met Crystal.
“I gave her [Alana] a lavish lifestyle. I invested in her real estate business. I have to dismiss all her claims,” he told the Daily Mail.
He said he has 'exchanged conversations and a couple of texts” with Crystal and does not “have any notion of her investing in me or sending me money.”
“I deny all plausibility to her claims and also with Crystal Janke who I have never even met,” he told the Sun.
Police have reportedly been made aware of fraud allegations, according to The Sun.