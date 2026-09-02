The TV personality and glamour model claims she was "played" by self-proclaimed multi-millionaire Lee Andrews and now wants a divorce

Katie Price wants a divorce just eight months after marrying Lee Andrews. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Katie Price has broken up with Lee Andrews after she learned he only had £2.22 in his crypto bank account – rather than the £37 million he claimed.

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Katie Price has been warned over her new husband Lee Andrews. Picture: Instagram

A source said: “The marriage is done. She will never go to Dubai to see Lee again. “It was, of course, an accumulation of many things but the final straw came after Lee had told Katie he had $50million (£37million) in a crypto wallet, and promised her some of the funds. “He gave her the ‘recovery phrase’ - the passkey - to get into his account, and on Monday she had a financial expert access the wallet — and, to her shock, discovered it contained just $3, or £2.22. “Lee never had $50million; he doesn’t have a bean. The most he ever had on any one day was in March for $14,490 (£10,720), which was sent out the very same day. “Obviously over the past few months Kate has seen all the damning evidence building up against him - and was always planning her exit once the white noise became unavoidable. “But after seeing his accounts - as opposed to his AI mock-ups - she lost her s***. He has deeply embarrassed her and, more importantly, has scammed, hurt and cheated so many other women. Enough is enough.”

The self-proclaimed multi-millionaire Lee, 43, is currently detained in Al Awir prison in the UAE. He is believed to be trying to raise the money to pay the fine for his release, but is struggling to do so. The former glamour model was previously urged to “run for the hills” after tying the knot with Lee Andrews, 43. Two of her new husband's exes alleged the Dubai businessman is a "liar" and "manipulator" preying on women for cash. Crystal Janke, Lee’s former partner, alleges she was hoodwinked into handing over £123,000 to invest in his company after he promised her a “return of £1million”. The Texan nurse now fears Lee has splashed her cash on expensive gifts for Alana Percival, 32, who he was allegedly seeing at the same time. “Do not give that man any money,” Crystal warned Katie.

Crystal Janke, 40, alleges Lee hoodwinked her into handing over £123,000. Picture: Instagram

Lee reached out to Alana on Facebook and quickly showered her with gifts from a Louis Vuitton handbag and Cartier jewellery. He proposed in September, but concerns have been raised that the set-up was strikingly similar to when he offered his hand to Katie at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa hotel. Alana told the Sun: “Katie should run for the hills. Lee is a liar, a narcissist and I think he’s a manipulator.” She added: ​​“Once I tried to leave him, he told me had a heart condition and was living on borrowed time. “Lee doesn’t know what’s fact and what’s fiction. “It’s worrying because I think he believes his own lies.”Alana says as soon as she posted a picture of their engagement, Lee’s estranged Russian wife ,Cezara and two other exes got in touch claiming he is a “liar”. This week, Katie posted photos from Lee’s proposal with flowers spelling out “Will you marry me?” Crystal claims Lee was going to propose to her at the same spot two weeks before he proposed to Alana. “I was supposed to meet Lee at the Burj Khalifa two weeks before he proposed to Alana. “We’d looked at rings, he told me he wanted to marry me. “Luckily I had to cancel the trip because I was too busy with work. “He would have proposed to both of us. Who does that?”