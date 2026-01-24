Former glamour model Katie Price has revealed that she is engaged for the ninth time just days after her split from reality TV star JJ Slater was confirmed.

The 46-year-old flew out to the UAE on Wednesday amid her financial woes, having been declared bankrupt two years ago.

She showed off a stunning diamond ring on her social media on Friday.

Katie, once known as Jordan, has gotten engaged to entrepreneur Lee Andrews after he got down on one knee during their lush Dubai getaway.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the mother-of-five shared several photos of the engagement, including a sea of red roses spelling out 'will you marry me?'

She also showed off her partner's hand, including a new-looking tattoo of her name.

The pair celebrated the engagement with champagne, strawberries and chocolate cake.

She has been engaged eight times before and has three ex-husbands: Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

In the heartfelt posts, she said that her 'Richard gear swept off my feet', adding 'manifesting does work' as she shared a snap of the Burj Al Arab, with an emoji of a ring.