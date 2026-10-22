Katie Price’s ex-husband Kieran Hayler cleared of raping girl, 13
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Kieran Hayler has been acquitted of raping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl when he was married to Katie Price.
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The 39-year-old was found not guilty of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of the teenager in West Sussex in 2016 following a trial at Lewes Crown Court.
He was also cleared of four alternative counts of sexual activity with a child.
His turbulent relationship with media personality Ms Price was laid bare during proceedings as he accused his ex-wife of setting him up with “fabricated” allegations and said it was a “smear campaign against me”.
But the celebrity witness denied being “angry and vengeful” towards her ex-husband.
The jury made up of four men and six women returned the verdicts after 14 hours and 55 minutes of deliberation.