Kieran Hayler has been acquitted of raping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl when he was married to Katie Price.

The 39-year-old was found not guilty of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of the teenager in West Sussex in 2016 following a trial at Lewes Crown Court.

He was also cleared of four alternative counts of sexual activity with a child.

His turbulent relationship with media personality Ms Price was laid bare during proceedings as he accused his ex-wife of setting him up with “fabricated” allegations and said it was a “smear campaign against me”.

But the celebrity witness denied being “angry and vengeful” towards her ex-husband.

The jury made up of four men and six women returned the verdicts after 14 hours and 55 minutes of deliberation.