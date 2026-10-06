Kieran Hayler is charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of the teenage girl

Kieran Hayler is charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against the teenage girl. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Katie Price's ex-husband texted a 13-year-old girl saying "I love you" after allegedly raping her for the third time, a court has heard.

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Katie Price and Kieran Hayler divorced in 2021. Picture: Alamy

She replied: “I love you too.” Footage of the complainant’s police interview showed her telling officers that when the alleged offences started, it “didn’t really” change the way she looked at Hayler. “He was still acting the same way he was before, I felt I had to do the same,” she said. The woman told police she had four showers a day at that time, adding: “I remember a phase changing my underwear three times a day.” She said: “I remember thinking, ‘he’s a lot older than me, is this something you should be doing?’, on a few occasions crying, thinking, ‘what’s going on, is this supposed to be happening?’.”

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, told officers that Hayler had also called her and said: “You promise you won’t tell anyone? What we had was special, you better take it to the grave.” She added she was not “frightened” of him but felt it “would not end well for me, so I didn’t want to say anything” because she felt he would probably say she was lying or making her claims up. Asked why she decided to come forward to police when she did, the woman replied: “Because I don’t want to go down the line in 20 years’ time and find out he’s done it to more than just me.” She recalled seeing something on the news about Hayler being lovely and said: “I got this rage inside.”

Lewes Crown Court. Picture: Alamy