Lee Andrews claims he was "captured at gunpoint" and "slapped around" under suspicion of espionage.

Lee Andrews has explained where he was while reported missing. Picture: Lee Andrews

By Ella Bennett

Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, has spoken out after weeks of being "missing", taking to Instagram to claim he was "captured at gunpoint" and "slapped around" under suspicion of espionage, before she saved him.

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Andrews, who married the former glamour model at the beginning of the year, allegedly disappeared in early May and failed to appear on Good Morning Britain for what was meant to be the couple’s first joint interview on May 12. Price said that she had not heard from Andrews for three days and described him as a "missing person". After two weeks of uncertainty about his whereabouts, Andrews is reported to have called his wife from a Dubai prison. He has now taken to Instagram to share his side of the story and explain where he had been. Read more: Who is Katie Price's missing husband? Read more: Katie Price's husband found 'in Dubai prison' after two weeks 'missing'

He said: "I've been missing now for several weeks. I can tell you I'm now safe and healthy and with my wife. "I was taken close to the Qatar-Omani border by men with, well, at gunpoint, and then I was captured by men with assault rifles." Andrews claimed the did "slap [him] around a little bit", and he had his hands tied, and a hood placed over his head. He continued: "I was taken to a black site and had no use of my phone. And from what I know, it was an extended arm of the National Guard. And that's all I can reveal at the moment." He claimed he has signed disclaimers now with state security. Andrews went on to deny that he has faced any fraud allegations or criminal activity.