Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews speaks out after being 'missing for weeks' saying she saved him
Lee Andrews claims he was "captured at gunpoint" and "slapped around" under suspicion of espionage.
Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, has spoken out after weeks of being "missing", taking to Instagram to claim he was "captured at gunpoint" and "slapped around" under suspicion of espionage, before she saved him.
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Andrews, who married the former glamour model at the beginning of the year, allegedly disappeared in early May and failed to appear on Good Morning Britain for what was meant to be the couple’s first joint interview on May 12.
Price said that she had not heard from Andrews for three days and described him as a "missing person".
After two weeks of uncertainty about his whereabouts, Andrews is reported to have called his wife from a Dubai prison.
He has now taken to Instagram to share his side of the story and explain where he had been.
Read more: Who is Katie Price's missing husband?
Read more: Katie Price's husband found 'in Dubai prison' after two weeks 'missing'
He said: "I've been missing now for several weeks. I can tell you I'm now safe and healthy and with my wife.
"I was taken close to the Qatar-Omani border by men with, well, at gunpoint, and then I was captured by men with assault rifles."
Andrews claimed the did "slap [him] around a little bit", and he had his hands tied, and a hood placed over his head.
He continued: "I was taken to a black site and had no use of my phone. And from what I know, it was an extended arm of the National Guard. And that's all I can reveal at the moment."
He claimed he has signed disclaimers now with state security.
Andrews went on to deny that he has faced any fraud allegations or criminal activity.
He also thanked his wife, saying that without her help involving the UK authorities, he doesn't think he would have "got out of that situation".
He added: "Because of the tensions and things happening in the region, and me being so close to the border, this is why I was suspected of espionage and held in a state security building without the use of a telephone and any rights to shower, contact, or speak to any of my family, including the embassy or my wife.
"So thank you to Katie for making such a noise where the UAE actually listened and let me go.
"From there, I did have a civil case in Dubai, which led to me going into the mainstream prison during the Arabic holidays, Eid, and I was able to secure my release, and I'm here now."
Price was forced to deny online speculation that her husband's disappearance was all part of an elaborate publicity stunt.
She said at the time: “I want to make it clear this is not a publicity stunt, and anyone who thinks I’m part of this is disgusting.”