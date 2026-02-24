Katie Price has already had a busy 2026, having got married, announced a pregnancy at the age of 47 with her new husband, and agreed a truce with her ex Peter Andre.

Here is the background on Price as her life enters a new chapter.

After marrying Lee Andrews in Dubai, she then told his ex-partner Alana Percival, “I’m having his child,” in a furious social media rant .

The reality star is in the news more than ever, 30 years on from her breakout appearance as a Page 3 Girl in the Sun in her days when she modelled under the name Jordan.

Children: Five: Harvey Price, born 2002, with Dwight Yorke; Junior Andre, born 2005, and Princess Andre, born 2007, both with Peter Andre; and Jett Hayler, born 2013, and Bunny Hayler, born 2014, with Kieran Hayler.

Price revealed she had been diagnosed with ADHD in 2023, after suspecting she might have it for some time. The Sun reported last year that she had undergone tests over fears that she might have cancer, although this has not been verified or confirmed.

What has Katie Price been convicted of?

Price has had a history of legal trouble and was declared bankrupt in 2019. In a high-profile case, she was given a restraining order that same year after shouting abuse in a playground, according to the Telegraph.

Price failed to show up at Northampton Magistrates' Court in 2024 and was found guilty of driving without insurance and without a valid driver’s licence. For this, she was ordered to fork out £1,852 but was not banned from driving.

She was, however, banned from the road in December 2021 for two years after she flipped her BMW in a drink-driving crash in Horsham, West Sussex. Price has served an additional five bans in the past ten years.

What is Katie Price doing now?

As well as being a mother of five, with her oldest, Harvey, having disabilities, Price additionally now has a wedding to plan, after Lee Andrews proposed in Dubai in January.

Andrews was criticised for the “wedding at first sight”, especially with the ring being reportedly recycled from a previous proposal.

Speaking afterwards, Price said: “I’m just so happy with my person, that is just as happy as me.“What we have they haven’t even invented the words for.

“He has the best version of me, which can only grow more knowing we are each other’s.

“On the wedding, all I can say is fate, and this was a wedding at first sight.”

Having recurring money troubles, Price has apparently got on with things since her 2019 bankruptcy. She presents The Katie Price Show podcast and has a large collection of books to her name, including eight autobiographies, the most recent published in 2024. She has written 11 novels for adults, at least 25 children’s books, and a non-fiction book about fashion.

She still lives by the motto “Never underestimate the Pricey,” which is a line that adorns her podcast titles on Spotify.