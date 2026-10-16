Kieran Hayler is accused of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Katie Price’s ex-husband Kieran Hayler, arrives at Lewes Crown Court, East Sussex. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Kieran Hayler has denied having a sex addiction and instead said he was “making it up for publicity” after cheating on his then-wife, Katie Price, his rape trial has heard.

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The 39-year-old is on trial at Lewes Crown Court, accused of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in West Sussex in 2016. In cross-examination on Friday, prosecutor Ryan Richter put to Hayler that he was “practised at having affairs” and that Ms Price described him as having a sex addiction. He replied: “I have used that description, yes, but it’s not correct.” Hayler told jurors he made up having a sex addiction after Ms Price and her management “created a narrative” to create headlines and get income from the publicity. He said it was also to save Ms Price the “embarrassment” he had cheated on her with their nanny. Read more: 'I won't have anybody call me a liar': Katie Price involved in 'angry' exchange with barrister in ex-husband's rape trial Read more: Katie Price denies being 'angry and vengeful' towards ex-husband accused of child rape

Katie Price arrives at Lewes Crown Court, East Sussex. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Mr Richter said Hayler, in an interview with the Sun newspaper in 2017, said: “Nobody wants to be a sex addict, nobody wants to cheat on their wife, but in that situation I haven’t been able to help that.” When asked why he did it, Hayler said: “It affected my life by talking about it. Kate decided that’s what we’re going to run with.” The prosecutor said in the article he goes “out of his way” to say Ms Price “isn’t a liar”. Hayler said of the sex addiction claim: “It was just made-up publicity, as with all of Kate’s life.” Mr Richter asked if the bit about Ms Price not being a liar was made up too, and he replied: “It is yeah.” Elsewhere, when asked about his relationship with Ms Price, Hayler told the court the final trigger for him moving out of their home was seeing it in an “actual state” coming downstairs one morning. “(There were) drugs on the side, cocaine on the worktops, alcohol everywhere, the house was an actual state,” he said.

Katie Price and Kieran Hayler divorced in 2021. Picture: London Entertainment/Alamy

Hayler denies all the charges against him and has said the allegations are a “smear campaign to ruin me” by Ms Price. He was married to Ms Price at the time of the allegations, before the couple’s relationship broke down in 2018 and they divorced in 2021. Mr Richter put to Hayler: “Your feud with Katie Price is not what this case is about, is it?” Hayler replied: “It is.” Mr Richter went on: “This case is about you having raped a girl isn’t it?” Hayler said: “I have not.” On Friday, Hayler said he believes Ms Price and the complainant came together for a meeting and the alleged victim was “acting” in her police interview. He earlier said in his evidence on Thursday he thought Price was “coaching” the teenage girl after discovering messages she sent to her.

He took pictures of messages on Ms Price’s phone when they were together in which she talks to the girl about Hayler fancying her, adding: “I will make you a little star.” Hayler accessed her phone by using her fingerprint while she was “in bed hungover or on drugs”, he told jurors on Friday. The messages sent between Ms Price and the girl include the media personality saying she had heard Hayler and the girl kissed and he had “tried it on” with her, adding: “I’m only asking as this is a serious allegation.” The teenager replied that it was “just a flirt thing” and “nothing happened”. In the conversation, Ms Price went on to ask if Hayler ever said he liked or fancied her, to which the girl replied: “Yes but I took it as a joke.” Mr Richter accused the defendant of only producing the messages now because “you’re desperate”. Hayler replied: “Not desperate, I found them”.