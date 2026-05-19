The former glamour model said she was "upset and distressed that everyone thinks I’m in on this"

Price hit back at critics in a video published to her YouTube channel on Tuesday. Picture: Youtube

By Georgia Rowe

Katie Price has hit back at those speculating that her 'missing husband' is a "publicity stunt", calling the rumours "disgusting".

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In a video posted to her YouTube channel on Tuesday, the former glamour model said it had been five days since she last heard from her husband, Lee Andrews. Price had previously said on Saturday that she had not heard from Andrews for three days and described him as a "missing person". His disappearance came after he failed to appear on Good Morning Britain for what was due to be the couple’s first joint interview on 12 May. Hitting back at online speculation, Price said: “I want to make it clear this is not a publicity stunt, and anyone who thinks I’m part of this is disgusting.” Read more: Married at First Sight rape allegations 'serious' government insists, after two women come forward Read more: Fan spending on Harry Styles Wembley gigs set to top £1bn

Andrews and Price in a loved-up snap shared to Instagram. Picture: Katie Price/ Instagram

She added: “I’m really upset and distressed that everyone thinks I’m in on this. Are you guys actually joking? Give me some credit — why would I do that?” The 47-year-old said her last contact with Andrews was during a disturbing FaceTime call in which he appeared wearing a hood and with his hands tied. She said: “He had ties around his hands, not handcuffs, and a hood, and he said, ‘Look, they’re coming back for me.’ That is the last FaceTime call I had.” In the video, Price also said Andrews had been reported missing in both Dubai and the UK. A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man and are in contact with the local authorities.” Addressing growing speculation online, she told viewers: “There’s been a lot of TikToks, Instagrams and media speculation, but you’re hearing it from me.” “This isn’t a game. This is real life. This is a serious situation for me,” she added.

Price also said her anxiety levels were “sky high”. Despite that, she has continued posting on social media. On Monday, she promoted a CBD oil on Instagram, writing: “This week has been a lot [...] if you struggle with sleep, anxiety, aches or pains you can save 40% with my code.” Earlier in the week, she also posted about a “new bed day”, sharing a photo of a delivery van and writing: “Exciting day, new beds for kids’ rooms.” Price and Andrews met in Dubai in late January and got engaged just two days later. Andrews had been due to fly to the UK to appear on Good Morning Britain, but missed his flight despite sending a video from the airport. According to Price, his location last showed at 10:03pm on Wednesday near the Dubai border.

Trisha Andrews, Lee Andrews' mother, has also faced backlash for seemingly promoting her clairvoyant business while her son is missing. Picture: Trisha Andrews / Facebook