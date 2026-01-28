The former glamour model has been urged to “run for the hills” after tying the knot with Lee Andrews, 43.

Katie Price has been warned over her new husband Lee Andrews. Picture: Instagram

By Jacob Paul

Katie Price has been issued a stark warning from two of her new husband's exes, who allege the Dubai businessman is a "liar" and "manipulator" preying on women for cash.

The former glamour model has been urged to “run for the hills” after tying the knot with Lee Andrews, 43. Crystal Janke, Lee’s former partner, alleges she was hoodwinked into handing over £123,000 to invest in his company after he promised her a “return of £1million”. The Texan nurse now fears Lee has splashed her cash on expensive gifts for Alana Percival, 32, who he was allegedly seeing at the same time. “Do not give that man any money,” Crystal warned Katie. Read more: Katie Price’s new husband accused of proposing in same way and with 'same engagement ring he gave his ex' Read more: Katie Price's ex-husband to face trial charged with raping girl, 13

Crystal Janke, 40, alleges Lee hoodwinked her into handing over £123,000. Picture: Instagram

Lee reached out to Alana on Facebook and quickly showered her with gifts from a Louis Vuitton handbag and Cartier jewellery. He proposed in September, but concerns have been raised that the set-up was strikingly similar to when he offered his hand to Katie at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa hotel. Alana told the Sun: “Katie should run for the hills. Lee is a liar, a narcissist and I think he’s a manipulator.” She added: ​​“Once I tried to leave him, he told me had a heart condition and was living on borrowed time. “Lee doesn’t know what’s fact and what’s fiction. “It’s worrying because I think he believes his own lies.”Alana says as soon as she posted a picture of their engagement, Lee’s estranged Russian wife ,Cezara and two other exes got in touch claiming he is a “liar”. This week, Katie posted photos from Lee’s proposal with flowers spelling out “Will you marry me?” Crystal claims Lee was going to propose to her at the same spot two weeks before he proposed to Alana. “I was supposed to meet Lee at the Burj Khalifa two weeks before he proposed to Alana. “We’d looked at rings, he told me he wanted to marry me. “Luckily I had to cancel the trip because I was too busy with work. “He would have proposed to both of us. Who does that?”