Katie Price to give evidence against ex-husband in rape trial
Kieran Hayler, 38, has denied the allegations made against him 'in its entirety'
Katie Price will be called as a witness when her ex-husband goes on trial charged with raping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
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Kieran Hayler is accused of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against the girl.
The 38-year-old allegedly attacked the girl in West Sussex between June 2016 and October 2016 while he was married to 47-year-old Katie. She is not a member of either his or Katie’s extended family.
Hayler was charged in October after an investigation by Sussex Police. The former stripper previously pleaded not guilty to the four alleged offences and appeared at Lewes Crown Court today.
The court heard today that Katie will be called to give evidence at his trial, which has been set for October 5 and is expected to last one week.
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Previously, a spokesperson for Hayler said: “Kieran Hayler strongly denies the allegations made against him in its entirety.
“Mr Hayler is fully engaged and has been cooperating with the police throughout the investigation and will continue to do so. He looks forward to his name being cleared, believing in the judicial system to do so.”
Hayler and Katie married at a Bahamas-based luxury resort in 2013. He was her third husband after her marriages to Peter Andre and cage fighter Alex Reid.
The pair split in 2018 following allegations of Hayler cheating, and in 2021, they formally divorced. He subsequently got engaged to Michelle Penticost, but the couple called it quits this February.
Katie is now married to Dubai-based business executive Lee Andrews, who recently went missing. She shared messages in which Lee claimed he was tied up in the back of a van. He said he was being taken to a “black site”, referring to a state-run detention centre.
The claims were met with public scepticism, but Katie has maintained that Lee has disappeared and has submitted a missing persons form after notifying his family. She says she is being supported by the British Embassy.
According to Sussex Police: “We can confirm Kieran Hayler, 38, of Northchapel in West Sussex, has been charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl. The offences are alleged to have occurred at an address in West Sussex between June 1 and October 13, 2016.