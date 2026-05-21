Kieran Hayler, 38, has denied the allegations made against him 'in its entirety'

Kieran Hayler, 38, leaving Lewes Crown Court in East Sussex. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Katie Price will be called as a witness when her ex-husband goes on trial charged with raping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

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Kieran Hayler has been accused of raping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. Picture: Getty

Previously, a spokesperson for Hayler said: “Kieran Hayler strongly denies the allegations made against him in its entirety. “Mr Hayler is fully engaged and has been cooperating with the police throughout the investigation and will continue to do so. He looks forward to his name being cleared, believing in the judicial system to do so.” Hayler and Katie married at a Bahamas-based luxury resort in 2013. He was her third husband after her marriages to Peter Andre and cage fighter Alex Reid. The pair split in 2018 following allegations of Hayler cheating, and in 2021, they formally divorced. He subsequently got engaged to Michelle Penticost, but the couple called it quits this February.

The media personality married Hayler in 2013 and later divorced him in 2021. Picture: Getty