Katie Price’s new husband accused of proposing in same way and with 'same engagement ring he gave his ex'
Price revealed the couple were engaged, describing it as a "wedding at first sight"
Katie Price's new marriage is already under scrutiny, after claims her husband proposed using the "same engagement ring" he gave to his ex-wife.
Listen to this article
The former glamour model, 47, stunned fans by announcing she had married businessman Lee Andrews just days after meeting him.
They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Dubai with no family or friends present. It is her fourth marriage.
The news emerged just hours after Price revealed the couple were engaged, describing it as a “wedding at first sight” as she showed off a large diamond ring online.
But eagle-eyed fans were quick to question the ring’s origins.
Read More: Nigella Lawson 'bubbling with excitement' as she is confirmed as new Bake Off judge
Read more: Victoria Beckham celebrates at Emma Bunton's 50th days after Brooklyn bombshell
Lee was previously married to fitness enthusiast Dina Sari Taji and they are thought to have been together from 2020 to 2024.
On her Instagram page, she can be seen sporting a very similar ring.
It is not the first time concerns have been raised about Price’s new husband.
Andrews allegedly proposed to another woman just four months ago - in an almost identical way - The Sun reported.
Price’s proposal took place at Dubai’s Burj Al Arab hotel, complete with rose petals and a private tub.
But Andrews is said to have staged the same gesture for fitness enthusiast Alana Percival in September, after the pair met on a Dubai beach in May.
Alana, a British national, is understood to have invested in one of Andrews’ companies.
The engagement was later called off when she reportedly grew suspicious of his intentions.
A source said of Price: “Her friends hope she’s smart enough to question his motives.”
Price has since confirmed the wedding, explaining that the couple connected online before ever meeting in person.
She said they even got matching tattoos and bought rings for one another before their first face-to-face meeting.
She said: “How I met Lee was esoteric. We connected by checking each other’s socials and quickly realised, ‘Wow this is for me’.
“In the old-fashioned way, first by words, which captured us both, that evolved deeper as we connected further.
“Within days, matching tattoos, and then both deciding to buy rings for the other — all this without even meeting.
“We let fate, or you could say destiny, decide.”
The Sun understands the pair met in person for the first time just over a week ago, after Price was invited to Dubai by Andrews, who has been married twice and is the CEO of Aura Group Future Urban Travel 2027.
They are believed to have got engaged last Friday. Price’s family are said to have been unaware she was planning to marry so quickly.
A family friend said: “Kate’s family are dumbstruck.
“To see she had got engaged after flying to Dubai — literally just after she had arrived was crazy.
“The fact she has now married him is even more shocking.“No one knows who Lee is, they know nothing about him. Kate’s mum, her children, no one knew about the wedding.
“She has a lot of questions to answer when she comes home.”
At the ceremony, an officiator was seen reading from a script as the couple exchanged vows outdoors. Price wore a white dress with a cut-out detail, while Andrews opted for an off-white linen shirt and white trousers.
An onlooker said Price “could not stop smiling”.
They added: “She seemed so taken with Lee.“They said their vows and then kissed — it was sweet to watch.”
Speaking afterwards, Price said: “I’m just so happy with my person, that is just as happy as me.“What we have they haven’t even invented the words for.
“He has the best version of me which can only grow more knowing we are each other’s.
“On the wedding, all I can say is fate, and this was a wedding at first sight.”
Andrews later posted a photo of the couple on Instagram with the caption: “Happiest Mr and Mrs.”
Price also shared images of the proposal, including rose petals spelling out “will you marry me?”, alongside the diamond ring.
The mother of five — Harvey, 23, Junior, 20, Princess, 18, Jett, 12, and Bunny, 11 — wrote: “My Richard Gear [sic] swept off my feet. Manifesting does work.”
The marriage comes just weeks after Price confirmed her relationship with JJ Slater had ended.