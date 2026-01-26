Price revealed the couple were engaged, describing it as a "wedding at first sight"

Katie Price has wed for the ninth time. Picture: Instagram

By Alice Padgett

Katie Price's new marriage is already under scrutiny, after claims her husband proposed using the "same engagement ring" he gave to his ex-wife.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former glamour model, 47, stunned fans by announcing she had married businessman Lee Andrews just days after meeting him. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Dubai with no family or friends present. It is her fourth marriage. The news emerged just hours after Price revealed the couple were engaged, describing it as a “wedding at first sight” as she showed off a large diamond ring online. But eagle-eyed fans were quick to question the ring’s origins. Read More: Nigella Lawson 'bubbling with excitement' as she is confirmed as new Bake Off judge Read more: Victoria Beckham celebrates at Emma Bunton's 50th days after Brooklyn bombshell

Lee was previously married to fitness enthusiast Dina Sari Taji and they are thought to have been together from 2020 to 2024. On her Instagram page, she can be seen sporting a very similar ring. It is not the first time concerns have been raised about Price’s new husband.

Andrews allegedly proposed to another woman just four months ago - in an almost identical way - The Sun reported. Price’s proposal took place at Dubai’s Burj Al Arab hotel, complete with rose petals and a private tub. But Andrews is said to have staged the same gesture for fitness enthusiast Alana Percival in September, after the pair met on a Dubai beach in May. Alana, a British national, is understood to have invested in one of Andrews’ companies. The engagement was later called off when she reportedly grew suspicious of his intentions.

A source said of Price: “Her friends hope she’s smart enough to question his motives.” Price has since confirmed the wedding, explaining that the couple connected online before ever meeting in person. She said they even got matching tattoos and bought rings for one another before their first face-to-face meeting. She said: “How I met Lee was esoteric. We connected by checking each other’s socials and quickly realised, ‘Wow this is for me’.

Katie Price shared a snap of the newlyweds on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

“In the old-fashioned way, first by words, which captured us both, that evolved deeper as we connected further. “Within days, matching tattoos, and then both deciding to buy rings for the other — all this without even meeting. “We let fate, or you could say destiny, decide.” The Sun understands the pair met in person for the first time just over a week ago, after Price was invited to Dubai by Andrews, who has been married twice and is the CEO of Aura Group Future Urban Travel 2027. They are believed to have got engaged last Friday. Price’s family are said to have been unaware she was planning to marry so quickly. A family friend said: “Kate’s family are dumbstruck.

Ex-boyfriend JJ Slater and Katie Price attending a launch party for the new series of Geordie Shore on January 7. Picture: Alamy