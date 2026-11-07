Kieran Hayler,39, told Lewes Crown Court that the charges made up a “smear campaign” by his ex-wife.

Kieran Hayler, 39, was found not guilty of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of the teenager in West Sussex in 2016 last month. Picture: Peter Nicholls/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Katie Price’s ex-husband has broken his silence on what he calls “five years of hell” after being cleared of raping a 13-year-old girl.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kieran Hayler, 39, was found not guilty of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of the teenager in West Sussex in 2016 last month. He was also cleared of four alternative counts of sexual activity with a child. The personal trainer told Lewes Crown Court that the charges made up a “smear campaign” by his ex-wife. He told the Daily Mail that he felt like the case was “just a game” for Ms Price. “My take on Kate is that she is her own boss and she directs the narrative in her life, in her ex’s lives, her friends’ lives and if you deviate from that, you’re in trouble. That’s where the revenge starts,” Mr Hayler said. “It was almost like she just wanted to throw as much at me as possible and then walk out and leave.” Read more: Katie Price’s ex-husband Kieran Hayler cleared of raping girl, 13 Read more: Katie Price’s ex-husband ‘made up sex addiction for publicity’, court hears

Kieran Hayler said he thought the trial was a 'game' for Katie Price. Picture: Peter Nicholls/Getty

The couple were together for just five weeks before they got engaged and tied the knot in the Bahamas in January 2013. He told jurors that by halfway through that year, “trust had gone on both sides” in the marriage, but he and Ms Price did not split up until 2018 when he moved out. They officially divorced in 2021. He maintained throughout the trial that the case was about his “feud” with Ms Price, although she denied being “angry and vengeful” in her evidence. Mr Hayler told the Mail: “I’ve built up a real thick skin when it comes to Kate, and I’ve had to do that for many, many years. “I can take her abuse, I can take her threats, I can take her allegations, I can take all of that because I’ve built up a thick skin. But what’s not nice is when you have to sit there and listen to it and not be able to say anything back.”

The couple were together for just five weeks before they got engaged and tied the knot in the Bahamas in January 2013. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty

He added that waiting for the verdict in the trial was “the lowest point” of his life, and described packing his bag to take to prison. “At that point I’d just gone through the three worst weeks of my life and five years of hell, hell over something that I never did,” he said. Ms Price’s first day of evidence during the trial led to Mr Hayler’s defence team calling for the jury to be discharged, accusing her of a “premeditated attempt to bring down this trial”. In a legal application to the judge, barrister Arlette Piercy argued that evidence given by Ms Price resulted in an “overwhelming tsunami of prejudice to us which we are simply unable to deal with”. Of Ms Price’s evidence, Ms Piercy said: “She then went on a deliberate, malicious and in my submission, premeditated attempt to bring down this trial.”

Hayler said waiting for a verdict was 'the lowest point' of his life. Picture: David M. Benett/Getty