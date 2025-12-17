Katie Price's former husband is to go on trial accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

Kieran Hayler faces three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault which date back to 2016.

The 38-year-old appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday wearing a large navy coat over a white shirt and grey tie, where entered pleas of not guilty to all charges against him.

Hayler, who has 195,000 followers on Instagram, is set to face a one-week trial on October 6 2026.

