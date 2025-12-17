Katie Price's ex-husband to face trial charged with raping girl, 13
Kieran Hayler appeared at Lewes Crown Court where he entered not guilty pleas
Katie Price's former husband is to go on trial accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.
Listen to this article
Kieran Hayler faces three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault which date back to 2016.
The 38-year-old appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday wearing a large navy coat over a white shirt and grey tie, where entered pleas of not guilty to all charges against him.
Hayler, who has 195,000 followers on Instagram, is set to face a one-week trial on October 6 2026.
Read more: Katie Price’s ex-husband in court accused of raping girl, 13
Read more: Katie Price dealt blow as judge warns her to cut back on 'extravagant spending'
The defendant married Price in 2013 but the couple later divorced.
The alleged victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is not part of Hayler's or Price’s extended families.
Hayler, of West Sussex, remains on bail on the condition that he does not contact the alleged victim.
He will appear in court for a pre-trial review on April 23 next year.