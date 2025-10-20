Kieran Hayler, Katie Price's ex-husband, has been charged with three counts of rape and one of sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl.

The alleged offences, which the 38-year-old personal trainer denies, occurred between June and October 2016.

It means he would have been married to former glamour model Katie Price at that time, while the alleged victim would have been 13.

Sussex Police said in a statement: "We can confirm Kieran Hayler, 38, of Northchapel in West Sussex has been charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl.

"The offences are alleged to have occurred at an address in West Sussex between June 1 and October 13, 2016.

“Hayler remains released under investigation and is due to appear before Crawley magistrates’ court on November 19.

