Katie Price has found her missing husband Lee Andrews after two weeks of uncertainty about his whereabouts.

Andrews is reported to have called Price from a Dubai prison on Wednesday morning (27 May). The call lasted two minutes.

Price, who married businessman Andrews in January after just days of meeting him, told The Sun: “I have found him – he is alive, and he is OK.

“I told him how worried I had been and told him I loved him. It was very rushed, but he said the authorities out there thought he was a spy. I don’t know much more than that right now.”

The brief conversation from the prison's call box came after Andrew’s dad, Peter, texted Price to explain his whereabouts, and set up the call.Andrews claims he was arrested and detained on suspicion of espionage, and has been held at Dubai’s notorious Al Awir prison.