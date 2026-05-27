Katie Price's husband found 'in Dubai prison' after two weeks 'missing'
Katie Price has found her missing husband Lee Andrews after two weeks of uncertainty about his whereabouts.
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Andrews is reported to have called Price from a Dubai prison on Wednesday morning (27 May). The call lasted two minutes.
Price, who married businessman Andrews in January after just days of meeting him, told The Sun: “I have found him – he is alive, and he is OK.
“I told him how worried I had been and told him I loved him. It was very rushed, but he said the authorities out there thought he was a spy. I don’t know much more than that right now.”
The brief conversation from the prison's call box came after Andrew’s dad, Peter, texted Price to explain his whereabouts, and set up the call.Andrews claims he was arrested and detained on suspicion of espionage, and has been held at Dubai’s notorious Al Awir prison.
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It came after Andrew’s dad, Peter, texted the glamour model to explain his whereabouts, and set up the call, which Katie claims came from the prison’s call box.
It’s believed that Andrews was arrested two weeks ago and will be released on Monday after paying a four-figure fine.
Last weekend, Price told her fans that she hadn’t heard from her husband and claimed he was tied up in a van during their last phone call.