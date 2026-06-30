All 10 home players who completed their matches on Monday lost, while Jack Draper joined Emma Raducanu in pulling out of the tournament.

Katie Swan of Great Britain reacts during her Ladies' Singles match against Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Katie Swan ends the wait for a British win at Wimbledon with the best moment of her career.

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Katie Swan savoured her greatest moment on a tennis court after overcoming career-threatening injury issues to keep the British flag flying at Wimbledon. The 27-year-old halted the exodus of home players at the All England Club by reaching round two with a superb 6-4 6-4 success over Romanian world number 173 Irina-Camelia Begu. Her Court 16 win in an hour and 23 minutes followed first-round exits for 11 British hopefuls and the injury withdrawals of leading stars Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu. Swan collapsed to her knees after converting a fifth match point, having previously feared recurrent back problems might cut short her playing days. Read more: Katie Boulter adds to British woe at Wimbledon with first-round exit Read more: British number one Cameron Norrie crashes out of Wimbledon

Katie Swan during her Ladies' Singles match. Picture: Alamy

The British number six’s only previous victory at a grand slam came aged 19 when she defeated Begu at the same stage eight years ago. “I honestly think it’s probably number one,” Swan replied when asked where the victory ranked among her achievements. “It was pure relief being able to finish that match, especially being 40-love up (in the final game) and then being pegged back and saving break point and being able to get over the line. It means so much. “It’s been a rough few years for me, getting back to a point where I can play a slam again. “I played Begu here eight years ago, and that was the last time I won a match here. It’s kind of full circle to play her again and win again today, so it means a lot.”

Katie Swan celebrates as she wins the match against Irina-Camellia Begu. Picture: Getty