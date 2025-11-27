The US singer has been locked in the dispute since 2020

Katy Perry has been awarded nearly $2m over Montecito mansion row. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Katy Perry has been awarded almost $2 million in damages following a legal battle against a disabled war veteran over the home she purchased from him.

The popstar, 41, has been locked in a dispute with businessman Carl Westcott, 85, regarding the $15 million eight-bedroom and 11-bathroom house in Montecito, since 2020. Days after agreeing to sell the property to Ms Perry, Mr Westcott attempted to withdraw from the deal - claiming he was incapacitated at the time he signed the paperwork due to painkillers. But his claim was thrown out by a judge overseeing the case in LA in May 2024, who concluded Mr Westcott presented "no persuasive evidence that he lacked capacity to enter into a real estate contract."

Katy Perry on stage. Picture: Alamy

The army veteran has Huntington's disease, an inherited condition that affects movement, thinking, and mood. The latest ruling states that Ms Perry is owed $1,842,142.84, according to court documents obtained by People. The amount decided upon was reached by deducting the value of retained capital (over $1 million) along with Westcott's lost interest (nearly $150,000) from the rental value the property accumulated during the delayed closing period (over $2.7 million). The judge also reduced the amount in repairs Perry asked for, down to $259,581.84, a figure Westcott had previously suggested himself. Perry initially asked the court to force Westcott to pay $4,718,698.95 to account for damages she says he caused with extended litigation over the real estate sale.