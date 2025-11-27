Katy Perry awarded nearly $2 million following property row with disabled veteran
The US singer has been locked in the dispute since 2020
Katy Perry has been awarded almost $2 million in damages following a legal battle against a disabled war veteran over the home she purchased from him.
The popstar, 41, has been locked in a dispute with businessman Carl Westcott, 85, regarding the $15 million eight-bedroom and 11-bathroom house in Montecito, since 2020.
Days after agreeing to sell the property to Ms Perry, Mr Westcott attempted to withdraw from the deal - claiming he was incapacitated at the time he signed the paperwork due to painkillers.
But his claim was thrown out by a judge overseeing the case in LA in May 2024, who concluded Mr Westcott presented "no persuasive evidence that he lacked capacity to enter into a real estate contract."
The army veteran has Huntington's disease, an inherited condition that affects movement, thinking, and mood.
The latest ruling states that Ms Perry is owed $1,842,142.84, according to court documents obtained by People.
The amount decided upon was reached by deducting the value of retained capital (over $1 million) along with Westcott's lost interest (nearly $150,000) from the rental value the property accumulated during the delayed closing period (over $2.7 million).
The judge also reduced the amount in repairs Perry asked for, down to $259,581.84, a figure Westcott had previously suggested himself.
Perry initially asked the court to force Westcott to pay $4,718,698.95 to account for damages she says he caused with extended litigation over the real estate sale.
In August, the Roar singer testified via a Zoom stream to Los Angeles Court about her purchase of the 2.5 acres property.
When asked by Westcott lawyer Andrew J. Thomas if she was positioned to "gain money or anything else from the outcome of this litigation." The singer replied, 'Yes … justice. I stand to lose money if it does not work in my favour."
She and ex-partner Orlando Bloom initially purchased the estate for their family, including their five-year-old daughter.
It is believed they have rented out the property since February.