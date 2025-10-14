Katy Perry has broken her silence on her romance with Justin Trudeau - and with a veiled swipe at her ex Orlando Bloom.

Speaking to the crowd at London’s O2 Arena last night as part of her Lifetimes world tour, she said: “London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school?

“No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore.”

She also received a surprise marriage proposal from a fan during the show but turned it down.

She laughed: “I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago.”

It comes after photos emerged of Perry, 40, and former Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, 53, kissing and embracing on board her yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

The couple were pictured in a steamy embrace aboard the pop star's luxury yacht.

Perry, 40, was spotted sharing an intimate hug with the former Canadian prime minister, 53, aboard her boat in California over the weekend.

The I Kissed A Girl singer was wearing a black and white swimming costume, while Trudeau sported a pair of jeans, shirtless, with a pair of sunglasses.

The former Canadian leader was seen wrapping his hands around the global superstar in a close hug. He also appeared to grab her backside.

