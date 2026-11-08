Katy Perry "dark marriage" secrets to ex-husband Russell Brand to be exposed
The American singer reportedly 'in talks' to share intimate details of her marriage to Russell Brand.
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Russell Brand's ex-wife, Katy Perry, is set to confess new secrets about her "dark marriage" to the convicted offender in her upcoming book and Netflix-style docuseries.
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Katy Perry has yet to break her silence with comments on her ex-husband's conviction for rape and sexual assault; however, she's reportedly planning to disclose the truth about her marriage in two upcoming projects.
The singer mentioned that she was waiting for the outcome of the trial, but has been in 'active discussions' to tell her version of their short-lived marriage.
A 'well-placed' Hollywood source told the Daily Mail: "Katy has received multiple offers over the years to tell her story but would not consider anything until after the trial. She has a lot to say,"
They added: "There is a lot about that marriage which people don't know. It was a very dark period in her life."
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Perry was left out of the opening statement and general evidence in Brand's London trial, while prosecutors also decided not to bring up Brand's religious interests and conversion to Christianity.
The 42-year-old pop star was not asked to testify during the trial, but it's speculated that she may have been present in a room where one on Brand's sexual assaults took place in 2009.
Brand was convicted of sexually assaulting a female Channel 4 employee after asking her for a massage and then 'thrust and pressed his head into her lap around her groin area,' leaving the woman feeling 'repulsed'.
In legal submissions before Brand's rape trial, Ian Winter KC, defending, said: "The victim says that other people were in the room and witnessed it, possibly including the defendant's future wife, Ms Katy Perry."
Brand's legal team successfully argued that his marriage to Perry was irrelevant to the allegations, and prosecutors agreed not to bring her up.
The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that Perry was never approached for comments, nor was she asked to give witness statements to police.
Perry has potentially hinted that she knew more about Brand's dark side than she let out, telling fans this summer during a concert at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, that he should be 'in jail'.
The couple met while Brand was filming 'Get Him To The Greek' back in 2009, and tied the knot a year later in a spiritual ceremony in India.
However, 14 months later, Brand dumped Perry over text before she was due on stage for her California Dreams Tour in Brazil.
On 5 November 2026, Russell Brand was found guilty of rape and multiple counts of sexual assault after a four-week trial in Southwark Crown Court and is scheduled to be sentenced to a 'lengthy' prison term.
Katy Perry's representatives were approached for comment.