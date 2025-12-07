Katy Perry goes instagram official with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
It comes after the pair's first diplomatic date as a couple in Japan
Katy Perry launched her new relationship on social media, after sharing her first photos with Justin Trudeau on Instagram amid the pair’s visit to Japan.
Listen to this article
On Saturday, the pop star shared photos with the former Canadian Prime Minister with the caption: “Tokyo times on tour and more".
The post included a selfie of the pair and a video of them eating sushi at a restaurant.
Perry, 41, is currently performing in Japan as part of her Lifetimes tour.
Earlier this week, the former Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, shared a photo of him and his wife Yuko, alongside the couple, in front of a Christmas tree on X, writing: “During his time as prime minister, we met multiple times as fellow leaders, and when I visited Canada, we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations, including formulating the ‘Japan-Canada Action Plan’, sweating it out side by side.
“I am delighted that we continue to maintain this friendship in this way.”
Trudeau later reposted the picture, writing: “Great to see you [...] Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko.
“Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone.”
Read more: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau pictured holding hands as couple confirms dating rumours
Read more: Katy Perry awarded nearly $2 million following property row with disabled veteran
カナダのトルドー前首相(@JustinTrudeau)がパートナーと来日され、私たち夫妻と昼食をご一緒しました。— 岸田文雄 (@kishida230) December 4, 2025
総理時代には首相同士何度もお会いし、カナダ訪問時には「日加アクションプラン」の策定など、二国間関係強化に共に汗をかいた仲です。
こうして交友を続けられていることを嬉しく思います。 pic.twitter.com/t9RkbMyip5
Perry and Trudeau first sparked dating rumours in July after they were spotted together at a restaurant in Montreal.
The following night, Trudeau was pictured at Perry's Lifetime Tour concert in Montreal with his daughter.
In late October, they took their romance public as they were seen celebrating Perry's birthday in Paris.
Perry announced her split from British actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares five-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, on July 4.
In a joint statement at the time, the pair said: "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."
Trudeau, meanwhile, announced his separation from his wife of 18 years, former model and TV host Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, in August 2023.
The pair married in 2005 and share three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.