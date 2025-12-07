Katy Perry launched her new relationship on social media, after sharing her first photos with Justin Trudeau on Instagram amid the pair’s visit to Japan.

On Saturday, the pop star shared photos with the former Canadian Prime Minister with the caption: “Tokyo times on tour and more".

The post included a selfie of the pair and a video of them eating sushi at a restaurant.

Perry, 41, is currently performing in Japan as part of her Lifetimes tour.

Earlier this week, the former Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, shared a photo of him and his wife Yuko, alongside the couple, in front of a Christmas tree on X, writing: “During his time as prime minister, we met multiple times as fellow leaders, and when I visited Canada, we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations, including formulating the ‘Japan-Canada Action Plan’, sweating it out side by side.

“I am delighted that we continue to maintain this friendship in this way.”

Trudeau later reposted the picture, writing: “Great to see you [...] Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko.

“Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone.”

