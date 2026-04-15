Katy Perry is being investigated by police in Australia after actress Ruby Rose made sexual assault allegations against her.

A Victoria Police spokesman said: “Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT) detectives are investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010,' a Victoria Police spokesperson told Daily Mail on Wednesday.

Perry issued a denial yesterday through a representative and now police have said they have launched an investigation.

Australian Ruby, 40, claimed Perry sexually assaulted her in 2010 while at a nightclub in Melbourne.

“Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne’s CBD.

“As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

Rose has posted on social media that she will not talk further due to the police investigation.

Perry’s spokesman denied the allegation saying that the claims were “dangerous and reckless lies.”

A representative for Perry said: “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies.

“Ms Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”